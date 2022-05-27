 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Memorial Day Events

Memorial Day Carolina Field of Honor (copy) (copy) (copy)

Army veteran Bob Jackson of Greensboro says the Pledge of Allegiance during the Memorial Day ceremony in May 2018 at the Carolina Field of Honor at Triad Park in Kernersville. Jackson served during the Vietnam era from 1969-71.

 Walt Unks, Winston-Salem Journal

Flag Placing: Through June 3, Creekside Park, 214 Park Drive, Archdale. Will display 100 American flags at the park in the field beside the library.

Flag Placing: 8-11 a.m. May 28, Guilford Memorial Park, 6000 High Point Road, Greensboro. Boy Scout Troop #17, in conjunction with the Jamestown Veterans Committee, will place thousands of miniature American flags in Guilford Memorial Park at the headstones of every U.S. veteran interred there. Scouts collect the flags the following Saturday. 336-906-5362.

Flags to Honor Veterans: 9:30-10:30 a.m. May 28, Forest Lawn Cemetery, 3902 Forest Lawn Drive, Greensboro. With Henry K. Burtner American Legion Post 53. Henry K. Burtner American Legion family and cadets from Southeast Guilford High School will place flags upon the graves of veterans in the veteran section of Forest Lawn. The public is invited to come out and assist in this annual tradition. 336-299-6716.

Memorial Day Commemoration: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. May 28-29, Guilford Courthouse National Military Park at 2332 New Garden Road, Greensboro. Variety of programs and hands-on demonstrations. Free. www.facebook.com/guilfordnps or www.nps.gov/guco.

Memorial Day Ceremony and Events: 11 a.m. May 30, Veterans’ Memorial Wall in Wrenn-Miller Park, 101 Guilford Road, Jamestown. With Jamestown Veterans’ Committee. Flag raising ceremony (Ragsdale High School Jr. ROTC), wreath-laying, proclamation, speaker. 336-906-5362 or www.jncveteransmem.org.

Memorial Day Event: 2 p.m. May 29, Guilford County Veterans Memorial in Country Park, 3905 Nathanael Greene Drive, Greensboro. Speaker: Bill Knight, a former Greensboro mayor and U.S. Coast Guard veteran. With The Steve Millikin Black Cap Veterans Group. U.S. Army 82nd Airborne Division out of Fort Bragg will present the colors. 336-676-5149.

Detachment 260 of the Marine Corps League Holds Flag Raising Ceremony: 8 a.m. Monday, May 30, Friendly Center, near the main flag pole, between Belk and Harper’s Restaurant, Greensboro. http://mcl260.info.

Memorial Day Ceremony: 11 a.m. May 30, Carolina Field of Honor at Triad Park, Kernersville. Rain or shine. Speaker: U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Bob Dees, retired. Will feature color guards, pipes and drums, special music, the laying of the wreath, taps and other commemorative activities. Free. Bring seating. www.carolinafieldofhonor.org.

18th Annual High Point Memorial Day Service: 10 a.m. May 30, corner of South Main and High streets in High Point. Features Randolph County Honor Guard, music, a wreath-laying and more. Brig. Gen. Norman Cooling, U.S. Marine Corps, retired, will speak. nicruden@gmail.com.

Memorial Day Parade: 9 a.m. May 30, start at The Big Chair, 6 W. Main St., Thomasville. Ends at Cushwa Football Stadium with a paratrooper ceremony. 336-472-4422.

Memorial Day Ceremony: 4 p.m. May 30, Historic Randolph County Courthouse, 145 Worth St., Asheboro. Starts inside the commissioners' meeting room and finishes outside at the Randolph County Veterans Memorial. 336-430-8371 or 336-498-7146.

