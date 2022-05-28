Memorial Day Events

Flag Placing: Through June 3, Creekside Park, 214 Park Drive, Archdale. Will display 100 American flags at the park in the field beside the library.

Memorial Day Commemoration: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. May 29, Guilford Courthouse National Military Park at 2332 New Garden Road, Greensboro. Variety of programs and hands-on demonstrations. Free. www.facebook.com/guilfordnps or www.nps.gov/guco.

Memorial Day Event: 2 p.m. May 29, Guilford County Veterans Memorial in Country Park, 3905 Nathanael Greene Drive, Greensboro. Speaker: Bill Knight, a former Greensboro mayor and U.S. Coast Guard veteran. With The Steve Millikin Black Cap Veterans Group. U.S. Army 82nd Airborne Division out of Fort Bragg will present the colors. 336-676-5149.

Memorial Day Ceremony and Events: 11 a.m. May 30, Veterans’ Memorial Wall in Wrenn-Miller Park, 101 Guilford Road, Jamestown. With Jamestown Veterans’ Committee. Flag raising ceremony (Ragsdale High School Jr. ROTC), wreath-laying, proclamation, speaker. 336-906-5362 or www.jncveteransmem.org.

Detachment 260 of the Marine Corps League Holds Flag Raising Ceremony: 8 a.m. Monday, May 30, Friendly Center, near the main flag pole, between Belk and Harper’s Restaurant, Greensboro. http://mcl260.info.

Memorial Day Ceremony: 11 a.m. May 30, Carolina Field of Honor at Triad Park, Kernersville. Rain or shine. Speaker: U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Bob Dees, retired. Will feature color guards, pipes and drums, special music, the laying of the wreath, taps and other commemorative activities. Free. Bring seating. www.carolinafieldofhonor.org.

18th Annual High Point Memorial Day Service: 10 a.m. May 30, corner of South Main and High streets in High Point. Features Randolph County Honor Guard, music, a wreath-laying and more. Brig. Gen. Norman Cooling, U.S. Marine Corps, retired, will speak. nicruden@gmail.com.

Memorial Day Parade: 9 a.m. May 30, start at The Big Chair, 6 W. Main St., Thomasville. Ends at Cushwa Football Stadium with a paratrooper ceremony. 336-472-4422.

Memorial Day Ceremony: 4 p.m. May 30, Historic Randolph County Courthouse, 145 Worth St., Asheboro. Starts inside the commissioners’ meeting room and finishes outside at the Randolph County Veterans Memorial. 336-430-8371 or 336-498-7146.