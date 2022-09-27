Memorial service set for Greensboro firefighters who have died

GREENSBORO — The Greensboro Firefighters Historical Society will hold a memorial service for the city's firefighters who have died.
The service is set for 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, at Green Hill Cemetery, 901 Wharton St., Greensboro. In case of rain, the ceremony will be postponed to Oct. 29.
Speakers will include Mayor Nancy Vaughan, Fire Chief Jim Robinson, Fire Capt. Dave Coker (president of IAFF Greensboro Firefighters Union Local 947) and Ann Stringfield of the Friends of Green Hill Cemetery.
The memorial service was held for years in Greensboro, but fell by the wayside in 1969. The Greensboro Firefighters Historical Society revived it last year.
Police said investigators determined that 26-year-old Bryce Hankins was riding westbound on Wendover Avenue with no headlights on and collided with a vehicle turning onto Hickory Grove Road. Police said no charges will be filed in this case, which marked the city's seventh traffic fatality this year.
The committee on Tuesday approved a statement that College Park Baptist Church of Greensboro was not in “friendly cooperation” due to its “open affirmation, approval and endorsement of homosexual behavior,” which conflicts with the denomination's theological conservative positions. In fact, College Park had voted in 1999 to leave the denomination, and its website makes a point about it not being a member of the Southern Baptist Convention but rather of more progressive Baptist bodies.
Officers responded at 12:56 p.m. to the 2700 block of Buchanan Road for a report of an aggravated assault, police said in a news release. They found one person injured and EMS took the victim to a local hospital.
Officers responding to an aggravated assault call at 3:35 p.m. Thursday in the 2700 block of Patio Place found 43-year-old Latosha Nichole Murray injured. Less than three hours later, police said in a news release that Murray had died and 39-year-old Marlin Tearrow Murray had been charged with second-degree murder in her death.