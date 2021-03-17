Mental Health Greensboro to host 'Stop the Stigma' drive-in concert at coliseum complex

GREENSBORO — The local nonprofit Mental Health Greensboro is hosting a drive-in concert, "Stomp the Stigma," June 12 in the Greensboro Coliseum parking lot.

The family friendly concert at 7 p.m. will feature country music artists Russ Varnell and His Too Country Band and Michael Cosner and The Fugitives, the organization said in a news release.

Varnell has been playing country music in the vein of George Jones and Buck Owens all over the country for 18 years. Cosner and The Fugitives have opened for artists such as Tim McGraw and Joe Diffie.

"Stomp the Stigma," which is in its second year, aims to raise awareness for, and end the stigma associated with, mental illness.

“Supporting 'Stomp the Stigma' is a great way to show understanding and support the need for accessible mental health treatment in our community,” Rick Schneider, who chairs Mental Health Greensboro’s development committee, said in the release.

General admission is $50 per car or $150 for front row parking. Parking spots will allow for social distancing and room to tailgate.