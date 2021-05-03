MercyMe coming to Greensboro Coliseum

GREENSBORO — Contemporary Christian band MercyMe will make a stop on their fall tour on Oct. 16 at the Greensboro Coliseum.

The band will hit the road with fellow Fair Trade Services artist Micah Tyler.

Tickets range from $23.75 to $65. They go on sale at 10 a.m. May 14 at Ticketmaster.com.

The Grammy Award-nominated, multiple American Music Award, Billboard Music Award and Dove Award-winning band has announced its fall 2021 inhale (exhale) tour, which will hit 30 cities across the country.

For ticket information on all MercyMe tour dates, visit www.mercyme.org.

MercyMe released its 10th studio project, inhale (exhale) on April 30.

The current single, "Say I Won't" has risen quickly across national radio charts. It is currently No. 4 on Billboard National Christian Audience, Mediabase Christian Audience and Billboard AC Indicator, as well as No. 5 on Billboard AC Monitored and Mediabase Christian AC.