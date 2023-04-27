Linda Jean Stokley and Montana Hobbs, the duo who make up The Local Honeys, like to laugh that James Taylor opened for them at MerleFest in 2017.

Stokley, performing with Hobbs, had just won first place in the bluegrass category in the Chris Austin Songwriting Contest — an honor that includes a performance at the festival’s Cabin Stage, next to the Watson Stage, where headliners perform in front of thousands.

Once Taylor’s set wrapped, the two women launched into “Cigarette Trees,” a protest song about strip-mining in their native Kentucky.

“We played right after James Taylor, and it was like, ‘Let’s bring these little songwriters out,’” said Hobbs with a laugh.

On Saturday, The Local Honeys will be back at MerleFest, with two 45-minute sets, including one that will put them back on the Cabin Stage.

“It’s a bucket-list thing,” Hobbs said of performing at MerleFest. “We’ve admired a lot of North Carolina traditional music. And this is a full-circle moment.”

Now in its 35th year, the annual roots music festival that Doc Watson started to honor his late son, Merle, will run from Thursday to Sunday on the campus of Wilkes Community College. About 80,000 people are expected to attend over the course of four days.

This year’s festival will feature 90 bands on 12 stages, playing a range of music. Headliners include Brothers of a Feather, featuring Chris and Rich Robinson of the Black Crowes on Thursday; the Avett Brothers on Friday; Maren Morris on Saturday; and Tanya Tucker and Nickel Creek on Sunday.

MerleFest veterans Sam Bush, the Waybacks, Scythian and Donna the Buffalo will also perform.

The spirit of Doc Watson, who died in 2012, is always present at the festival, which is held each year not far from the legendary flat-picker’s home in Deep Gap.

The 100th anniversary of his birth will be commemorated on Saturday with a jam hosted by the Kruger Brothers. The jam will be an hour-long set on the Watson Stage, and it promises to be epic.

For first-timers, parking is free with a shuttle service dropping people off at the front gate. Wear comfortable shoes and remember: MerleFest is alcohol-free.

One of the joys of the festival is discovering new acts among the headliners. That’s where The Local Honeys fit in.

Based in Lexington, Ky., The Local Honeys are Hobbs on banjo and Stokley on guitar and old-time fiddle. With titles such as “The L&N Don’t Stop Here Anymore,” “If I Could Quit” and “Dumbass, Nebraska,” their music reflects the hardships and joys of rural life.

The Local Honeys blend the spirit of old-time music with drums, electric guitar and bass on much of their songs. At MerleFest, they’ll perform with a full band.

Hobbs and Stokley met at the Kentucky Center for Traditional Music at Morehead State University around 2013.

Hobbs stumbled into the program after she flunked out of a biology class, forcing her to reconsider her dream of becoming a veterinarian.

“I was not a musician, though I had taken some piano lessons from an old church lady when I was a kid,” Hobbs recalled. “When I got into the program, one of the first people I met was Linda. She was the only girl in the program and was surrounded by a bunch of bluegrass boys. Linda was like, ‘Do you want to play music?’”

The answer was yes, and soon they began playing together as much as possible, with Stokley teaching Hobbs the finer points of harmony singing, one of the most striking features of their music.

“We listened to a lot of Stanley Brothers, Louvin Brothers, Blue Sky Boys,” Stokley explained. “When you’re tied in and locked in, it’s food for your soul. It’s romantic, for lack of a better word, to be sonically inside a song.”

The women’s music caught the ear of Jesse Wells, the music program’s assistant director. Wells, a multi-instrumentalist in Tyler Childers’ band, The Food Stamps, produced their 2022 self-titled album.

Saving Country Music, an online country music site, wrote of the album: “You don’t passively enjoy this album as much as you survive it. The death of people, horses, dogs, as well as drug addiction, destitution, at the husks of once vibrant communities left derelict by industry is what you will encounter on this harrowing, yet enriching exploration of authentic Kentucky.”

Stokley said her songs are rooted in the tradition of folk music.

“If I stood on top of a strip-mine and yelled ‘F you’ to coal trucks driving by, it’s not something I’d feel comfortable doing. But as a folksinger and storyteller within a song, I can deliver a message, and it’s a lot less threatening,” she explained. “People are more apt to listen to their hearts.”

At MerleFest, they’ll find several thousand hearts ready to listen.