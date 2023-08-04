GREENSBORO — Elected officials and the community will have to wait awhile longer to know who will be appointed to fill what’s become a controversial and contested seat on the Guilford County Board of Education.

On Thursday, Judge Brad Long said he will take more time to make a decision on a lawsuit filed by Republicans over an alleged illegal appointment to that seat. In a hearing at Guilford County Superior Court, Long said he would render a decision on the defendants’ motion to dismiss the case in two weeks.

Republican school board members Crissy Pratt and Linda Welborn helped file the lawsuit over what they allege as a “clear effort” by their fellow members to “circumvent the North Carolina open meetings law and evade its requirements” in deciding to appoint Republican Bill Goebel to a District 3 seat that’s remained empty since late last year.

Thursday’s court proceedings are just the latest development in a fight that’s clearly divided the board’s Democrats and Republicans at the local level and has even reverberated in Raleigh at the General Assembly.

It all harkens back to December 2022 when, in accordance with state law, Guilford County GOP executive committee members were charged with choosing a successor to Pat Tillman. They picked Michael Logan, a longtime educator.

However, the school board’s Democratic members have repeatedly voted to reject Logan over social media posts that they view as representative of bigotry and racial prejudice.

The Democratic members have said they would support another Republican in that role — just not Logan.

In April, Logan even came close to taking the oath of office — only to have the chair pulled away him for Goebel, a local businessman. Goebel took the oath of office that night and assumed his place among the board’s eight other members.

Which brings us to Thursday.

Pratt, Welborn and Logan, represented by former District Court Judge Jonathan Kreider, allege in the lawsuit that the board’s Democratic members told Goebel not to inform anyone about his appointment before it happened. They also claim that a series of phone calls made by school board Chairwoman Deena Hayes-Greene and other Democrats to discuss selecting Goebel represented an unlawful attempt to conduct business out of the public eye.

When asked about the plaintiff’s claim, Michael Crowell, who is representing the school board’s six Democrats, disputed the notion.

“There’s no evidence one way or the other,” he wrote in an email. “We’re not saying that anything in the complaint is necessarily true. ... There’s still no violation of the Open Meetings Law.”

Kreider said that an expected remedy to the case would most likely be to void the appointment of Goebel and remove him from the board.

Crowell responded by saying that the school board would simply reappoint Goebel if a judge did remove him as a result of the case.