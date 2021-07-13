Milestone: Guilford nursing facilities have no COVID-19 cases since pandemic began

GREENSBORO — For the first time in more than a year, the state’s official count of COVID-19 outbreaks at local nursing facilities lists no cases in Guilford County.

The last Guilford County facility listed in the state’s report on ongoing outbreaks at congregate-living facilities was Maple Grove Health and Rehabilitation Center.

The outbreak at the West Meadowview Road facility, which involved four cases among staff and two cases among residents, including one death, was declared over in the report issued July 6.

At times over the past year, the report listed dozens of outbreaks at Guilford County nursing homes and assisted-living facilities.

Under state guidelines, a COVID-19 outbreak in a congregate-living setting is defined as two or more laboratory-confirmed cases. An outbreak is considered over if there is no evidence of continued transmission within the previous 28 days.