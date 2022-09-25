 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Military veterans asked to share their stories with N&R readers

  • 0

If you are a military veteran with a story to share, we want to hear from you.

The News & Record is again publishing a special “Honoring Our Veterans” section for Veterans Day.

We’re asking veterans to submit information and photos about their service. All submissions will be included in an online gallery featuring local veterans. Some will be chosen to be profiled in stories and photos in the special section.

The project will focus on living veterans who served in World War II, Korea, Vietnam, the Middle East and other conflicts ranging from the Cold War to military interventions in places like Grenada and Panama.

The intent is to archive the stories of those who served, and who often go unrecognized for their sacrifices and service. This is not a telling of war stories. It’s a tribute.

Submissions will be accepted through Oct. 21.

Please include the veteran’s name, military branch, years of service, rank, hometown at time of service, current city or town of residence, and a short summary of their service up to 150 words. Please also include contact information so we can reach out with any questions or to set up an interview. Contact information will not be published.

For any photos, please indicate if you own the rights to the photo and give the News & Record permission to publish them.

Send information to jennifer.fernandez@greensboro.com with “Honoring Our Veterans” in the subject line. Or mail to Jennifer Fernandez, c/o News & Record, 3001 S. Elm-Eugene St., Greensboro NC 27406 with “Honoring our Veterans” on the envelope. For any photos, please include information identifying who is in the photo and when and where it was taken.

