Minority Enterprise Development Week to be held virtually in Greensboro next week, city says

GREENSBORO — Greensboro's Minority and Women’s Business Enterprise Office is hosting several virtual events for the city's sixth annual Minority Enterprise Development Week next week.

From Oct. 26 to Oct. 30, activities open to the public via Zoom include a networking opportunity, workshop and award presentation, according to a news release from the city. Full details are available on the city's website.

Greensboro’s Minority Enterprise Development Week was organized by the Greensboro MED Week Committee, which includes representatives from the city, Guilford County, NC A&T, UNC Greensboro and Guilford County Schools.

The purpose of national MED Week, which is celebrated across the country by municipalities like Greensboro and other public agencies, is to provide business development opportunities to firms and celebrate the accomplishments of minority and women business enterprises during the past year, the city said.

For more information, call the city's Minority and Women’s Business Enterprise office at 336-373-2674.