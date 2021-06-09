Missing 11-year-old girl was last seen in Greensboro, police say

GREENSBORO — Authorities are searching for an 11-year-old girl who was reported missing from Greensboro on Tuesday, police said in a news release.

Dakota Davis, who is 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs about 166 pounds, was last seen around Tillman Avenue and North English Street, walking on foot, police said.

Dakota has brown eyes, black "pompom" hair, a scar on her upper lip and a partially shaved right eyebrow. She was last seen wearing a pink shirt, pink pants and carrying a pink book bag, according to police.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000 or send an anonymous tip online at p3tips.com.