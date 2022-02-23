Missing beauty pageant contestant was last seen in Greensboro

GREENSBORO — Authorities are attempting to locate a missing beauty pageant contestant that was last seen in Greensboro, according to a release from The AWARE Foundation Inc., a nonprofit organization that advocates for missing and endangered people.

Lejourney Farrow, 21, was last seen in Greensboro on February 10. Her family said she was expected to fly from Greensboro to Las Vegas that day for a beauty pageant, and then onto New York City, according to the release.

However, Farrow missed her flight and rescheduled it for early the next day. On February 11th, a text message from Farrow’s phone to her family indicated that she had landed in Chicago, one of her scheduled layovers, according to the release.

It is the last known contact with her family.

Farrow has an infinity tattoo on her wrist. She is 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighs 115 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. The release lists the case number as 22-0219-156.