Missing Burlington teen with special needs found safe this morning, authorities say

BURLINGTON — A 17-year-old with special needs who was missing since early Sunday was found at approximately 9:50 a.m. today by a nearby homeowner, authorities announced in a news release.

The teen was evaluated by Emergency Medical Services and returned to the care of his uncle, according to Byron Tucker, spokesman for the Alamance County Sheriff's Office.

He was found by a homeowner off Mine Creek Road, which is less than a mile from his residence off Darrell Davis Road, Tucker said in an email update.

The teen, who has a cognitive impairment, was last seen at 1:30 a.m. Sunday at his residence, Tucker said.

The four search teams looking for him consisted of members of Alamance County Emergency Management, Alamance County Rescue, EMS, Fire Department members, Alamance County Rescue and the Alamance County Sheriff's Office, Tucker said.

