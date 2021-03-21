Missing Guilford County woman found dead, Greensboro police say

GREENSBORO — A woman reported missing in Guilford County has been found dead, according to a news release from Greensboro police.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Nikki Shore, 40, was reported missing on March 1 and had not been heard from since Feb. 22, according to the news release.

She was found dead in Guilford County. Authorities did not release details about where she was found nor the circumstances surrounding her death.

The Greensboro Police Department and the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office are conducting a joint death investigation, according to the release.

Shore was last seen in Greensboro and had been driving her 2011 burgundy Subaru Impreza.