Missing man found, Guilford sheriff's office says

GREENSBORO — The Guilford County Sheriff's Office says a man who had been reported missing has been found.

The sheriff's office earlier today said it was asking the public for help in finding John Lettera, who had last been seen on Wednesday. The sheriff's office said about 1:20 p.m. Thursday that Lettera had been found. No further details were released.

GREENSBORO — The Guilford County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help in finding a missing man.

John Lettera was last seen Wednesday around noon, passing a construction site on Burlington Road at Birch Creek Road, heading westbound toward Greensboro, the sheriff's office said in a news release.

Lettera was reportedly wearing a tan jacket, blue jeans and carrying a drawstring bag.

Anyone who sees Lettera is asked to contact the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office at 336-641-3355 or call 911.