COLFAX — The Guilford County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help in finding a man who's been missing since Sept. 8.
Robert Frederick Hodges, 54, was last spotted in Colfax, according to the sheriff's office.
Hodges is 6 foot 4, weighs about 230 pounds and has blue eyes, the sheriff's office said. He was last seen wearing a green and white baseball hat, a blue short sleeve T-shirt with yellow writing, blue jeans and grey and white tennis shoes.
The sheriff's office asks anyone who locates Hodges to contact 911 or Detective M. Eckard at 336-641-5968
