Missing NC beauty pageant contestant last seen in Vegas after catching Greensboro flight, police say

Update 4:30 p.m.

GREENSBORO — Police say a missing beauty pageant contestant made her flight from Greensboro to Las Vegas on Feb. 10 and police there have been notified she has since been reported missing.

Greensboro police said in a news release that they received a call on Saturday that 21-year-old Lejourney Farrow of Washington, N.C., was last seen at Piedmont Triad International Airport on Feb. 10. Her family said she was expected to fly from Greensboro to Las Vegas that day for a beauty pageant, and then to New York City, according to a release from The AWARE Foundation Inc., a nonprofit organization that advocates for missing and endangered people.

Detectives were able to confirm that she arrived in Las Vegas on Feb. 10, Greensboro police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.

