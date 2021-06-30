Missing News & Record employee found dead in Greensboro hotel, police say

GREENSBORO — A News & Record employee who went missing June 16 was found dead at a Greensboro hotel Tuesday afternoon, according to police.
Shortly after noon, officers responded to a report of a person possibly deceased inside a hotel room at InTown Suites at 501 Americhase Drive. Officers found the body of Tyrone Richard Singleton, 61, police spokesman Ron Glenn said.
Singleton was last seen around 10 a.m. on June 16 at the newspaper's sister publication, the Winston-Salem Journal. News & Record staff spoke to Singleton by phone at about 4:45 p.m. that day, according to a News & Record employee.
Staff reported Singleton missing the next day, according to police.
Glenn said Singleton's death does not appear to be suspicious.
Additional details were not available.
Contact Jamie Biggs at 336-373-4476 and follow @JamieBiggsNR on Twitter.
Jamie Biggs
