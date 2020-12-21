Moderna COVID vaccine, coming this week, will help NC reach people in all 100 counties

RALEIGH — The arrival of a second COVID-19 vaccine in North Carolina this week should allow at least small numbers of people in all 100 counties to start getting inoculated against the virus.

The state expects to receive 175,900 doses of the Moderna vaccine, which received emergency use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration on Friday. Between 70,000 and 80,000 of those will go to local health departments and the 63 hospitals that did not receive any of the Pfizer vaccine last week, said Dr. Mandy Cohen, North Carolina's secretary of health.

The federal government will distribute the rest to residents and staff at nursing homes and long-term care facilities, through contracts with CVS and Walgreens. CVS said Monday that it will begin administering vaccines in a dozen states this week and expects to start vaccinations in another 36 states, including North Carolina, on Dec. 28.

CVS said it expects to vaccinate people at 899 skilled nursing and assisted living facilities in North Carolina over the next three months.

Both the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines were more than 94% effective in preventing COVID-19 among people who took part in clinical trials. To work, both vaccines need to be administered twice — 21 days apart for Pfizer and 28 days for Moderna.

