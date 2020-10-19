Monday's COVID-19 update: 1,144 people hospitalized statewide

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States: Note that health officials warn that data is preliminary and can change as information is updated and as processes for collecting data are modified during the pandemic.
Number of N.C. cases: According to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, there were 1,144 new cases as of noon Monday. The cumulative total is 247,172. The total now includes antigen positive tests. (An antigen test, which detects certain proteins in the virus, also uses a nasal or throat swab to get a fluid sample.) There were a total of 29,966 tests completed Sunday. Of the tests returned Saturday, 5.7% were positive, according to the latest data available.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:
• According to state health officials, there were 76 new cases reported Monday and no new deaths. That brings the case total to 10,514 (196 cases per 10,000 residents), with 193 deaths.
• According to the latest information from the Guilford County Department of Public Health, as of 3 p.m. Friday, there have been 10,064 cumulative cases of COVID-19 and 187 verified deaths. That's an increase of 78 cases and no new deaths since Thursday. Since early March, the health department said, 737 Guilford County residents have been hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 and 5,846 people have recovered from the illness. These numbers are expected to be updated later today.
In the region: Monday's state data shows Alamance County had 4,815 cases (284 cases per 10,000 residents) and 68 deaths; Davidson County had 3,464 cases (207 cases per 10,000 residents) and 42 deaths; Forsyth County had 8,155 (213 cases per 10,000 residents) and 112 deaths; Randolph County had 3,493 cases (243 cases per 10,000 residents) and 57 deaths; and Rockingham County had 1,749 cases (192 cases per 10,000 residents) and 17 deaths.
N.C. deaths: In all, 3,939 state residents have died. That's five more than previously reported.
N.C. hospitalizations: With 94% of hospitals reporting, 1,144 people were hospitalized Sunday because of the coronavirus, according to the latest state data. That's 13 more than Saturday.
Across the U.S.: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories have recorded more than 8.08 million confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 as of Sunday afternoon. That's 53,157 more cases than Saturday's total. There have been 1,670,000 new cases in the past seven days. The CDC reported total U.S. deaths from COVID-19 as 218,511 as of Sunday, a one-day increase of 593 new fatalities. These numbers are expected to be updated later today.
