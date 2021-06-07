Monday's COVID-19 update: 1 new death documented in Guilford over the weekend, according to state data

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States:
Number of N.C. cases: Monday's data shows 359 new cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. The state's cumulative total now stands at 1,005,966. There were a total of 12,836 tests completed Sunday. Of the tests returned Saturday, 2.7% were positive, according to the latest data available.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:
• According to Monday's update from state health officials, Guilford County has had a total of 48,393 cases (901 cases per 10,000 residents) and 715 deaths. That's an increase of 33 cases since Friday's report and one new deaths.
• According to the Guilford County Division of Public Health, there are 543 active cases of COVID-19 and 47,132 cumulative cases as of Friday, the latest data available. The county health department has verified 711 deaths related to COVID-19. Some 21 Guilford County residents are currently hospitalized and 1,289 have been hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. The health department said 45,877 county residents have recovered from the illness. These numbers are expected to be updated later today.
In the region: Monday's state data shows Alamance County with 18,881 total cases (1,114 cases per 10,000 residents) and 288 deaths; Davidson County with 16,940 cases (1,011 cases per 10,000 residents) and 193 deaths; Forsyth County with 36,671 total cases (959 cases per 10,000 residents) and 401 deaths; Randolph County with 15,236 total cases (1,061 cases per 10,000 residents) and 231 deaths; and Rockingham County had 7,796 total cases (857 cases per 10,000 residents) and 135 deaths.
Cone Health: There were 22 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as of early Monday, two more than the day before, according to Cone's online tracker. This figure excludes emergency room patients. The hospital system is at 77% of its intensive care unit capacity.
N.C. deaths: North Carolina has recorded 13,199 deaths from COVID-19 as of Monday, an increase of 48 from Friday's report.
N.C. hospitalizations: There were 546 people hospitalized on Sunday, according to the most recent state health data based on reports from 93% of the state's hospitals. That's 11 fewer than on Saturday.
Vaccinations: As of Thursday, the most recent data available, 249,440 first doses have been administered in Guilford County and 226,145 people have been fully vaccinated. Statewide, over 8.36 million doses have been administered in that same time. These numbers are expected to be updated today.
Across the U.S.: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories have recorded over 33.14 million cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of Friday afternoon. New cases increased by 16,201 from the day before. The CDC also reported 538 new deaths nationally Thursday to bring the U.S. pandemic death toll to 593,377. These numbers are expected to be updated later today.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 211 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. Click here for more information about COVID-19.
Note: Health officials warn that data is preliminary and can change as information is updated and as processes for collecting data are modified.
