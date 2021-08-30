Monday's COVID-19 update: 11 deaths documented in Guilford over the weekend, according to state data

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States:
Number of N.C. cases: Monday's data shows 4,569 new cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. There were a total of 34,687 tests completed on Sunday. Of the tests returned Saturday, 14.5% were positive, according to the latest data available.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:
• According to Monday's update from state health officials, Guilford County has had a total of 55,784 cases and 771 deaths.
• According to the Guilford County Division of Public Health, there are 3,029 active cases of COVID-19 and 53,956 cumulative cases as of Friday, the latest data available. The county health department has verified 739 deaths related to COVID-19. There are currently 164 hospitalizations in Guilford County. The health department said 50,187 county residents have recovered from the illness.
In the region: Monday's state data shows Alamance County with 21,680 total cases and 294 deaths; Davidson County with 20,235 cases and 213 deaths; Forsyth County with 42,811 total cases and 453 deaths; Randolph County with 17,409 total cases and 255 deaths; and Rockingham County had 9,438 total cases and 190 deaths.
Cone Health: There were 140 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as of early Monday, according to Cone's online tracker. This figure excludes emergency room patients. The hospital system is at 90% of its intensive care unit capacity.
N.C. deaths: North Carolina has recorded 14,412 deaths from COVID-19 as of Monday.
N.C. hospitalizations: There were 3,509 people hospitalized on Sunday, according to the most recent state health data based on reports from 92% of the state's hospitals. That's three fewer more than on Saturday.
Vaccinations: As of Monday, the most recent data available, 301,254 first doses have been administered in Guilford County and 279,153 people have been fully vaccinated. Statewide, over 10.47 million doses have been administered in that same time.
Across the U.S.: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories have recorded over 38.7 million cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of Sunday afternoon. New cases increased by 176,742 from the day before. The CDC also reported 1,329 new deaths nationally on Sunday to bring the U.S. pandemic death toll to 634,157.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 211 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. Click here for more information about COVID-19.
Note: Health officials warn that data is preliminary and can change as information is updated and as processes for collecting data are modified.
