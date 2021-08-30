Monday's COVID-19 update: 11 deaths documented in Guilford over the weekend, according to state data

Cone Health: There were 140 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as of early Monday, according to Cone's online tracker. This figure excludes emergency room patients. The hospital system is at 90% of its intensive care unit capacity.

N.C. deaths: North Carolina has recorded 14,412 deaths from COVID-19 as of Monday.

N.C. hospitalizations: There were 3,509 people hospitalized on Sunday, according to the most recent state health data based on reports from 92% of the state's hospitals. That's three fewer more than on Saturday.

Vaccinations: As of Monday, the most recent data available, 301,254 first doses have been administered in Guilford County and 279,153 people have been fully vaccinated. Statewide, over 10.47 million doses have been administered in that same time.