Monday's COVID-19 update: 133 new cases documented in Guilford County

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States: Note that health officials warn that data is preliminary and can change as information is updated and as processes for collecting data are modified during the pandemic.
Number of N.C. cases: According to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, there were a record 1,972 new cases as of 11:40 a.m. Monday. The cumulative total is 314,207. There were a total of 23,895 tests completed Sunday. Of the tests returned Saturday, 8.1% were positive, according to the latest data available.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:
• According to state health officials, there were 133 new cases reported Monday and no new deaths. That brings the case total to 14,115 (263 cases per 10,000 residents), with 218 deaths.
• According to the latest information from the Guilford County Department of Public Health, there have been 13,365 cumulative cases of COVID-19 and 215 verified deaths as of Monday. That's an increase of 185 new cases since Friday and seven new deaths. Since early March, the health department said, 856 Guilford County residents have been hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 and 11,558 people have recovered from the illness.
In the region: Monday's state data shows Alamance County had 6,110 cases (360 cases per 10,000 residents) and 96 deaths; Davidson County had 4,467 cases (267 cases per 10,000 residents) and 48 deaths; Forsyth County had 11,014 (288 cases per 10,000 residents) and 146 deaths; Randolph County had 4,661 cases (324 cases per 10,000 residents) and 73 deaths; and Rockingham County had 2,567 cases (282 cases per 10,000 residents) and 19 deaths.
N.C. deaths: In all, 4,814 state residents have died. That's eight more than previously reported.
N.C. hospitalizations: With 96% of hospitals reporting, 1,424 people were hospitalized Sunday because of the coronavirus, according to the latest state data. That's 29 more than on Saturday.
Across the U.S.: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories have recorded 10.98 million confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 as of Monday afternoon. That's 138,025 more cases than Sunday's total. There have been just over a million new cases in the past seven days. The CDC reported total U.S. deaths from COVID-19 as 245,470 as of Monday, a one-day increase of 660 new fatalities.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 211 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. Click here for more information about COVID-19.
