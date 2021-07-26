Monday's COVID-19 update: 172 new cases documented in Guilford over the weekend, according to state data

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States with an update from Guilford County:
Number of N.C. cases: Monday's data shows 1,401 new cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. The state's cumulative total now stands at 1,037,373. There were a total of 15,087 tests completed Sunday. Of the tests returned Saturday, 8.6% were positive, according to the latest data available.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:
• According to Monday's update from state health officials, Guilford County has had a total of 49,432 cases (920 cases per 10,000 residents) and 726 deaths. That's an increase of 172 cases since Friday's report and no new deaths.
• According to the Guilford County Division of Public Health, there are 627 active cases of COVID-19 and 48,535 cumulative cases as of Monday, the latest data available. The county health department has verified 731 deaths related to COVID-19. 1,294 Guilford County residents have been hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. The health department said 47,176 county residents have recovered from the illness.
In the region: Monday's state data shows Alamance County with 19,300 total cases (1,139 cases per 10,000 residents) and 288 deaths; Davidson County with 17,268 cases (1,030 cases per 10,000 residents) and 202 deaths; Forsyth County with 37,584 total cases (983 cases per 10,000 residents) and 430 deaths; Randolph County with 15,569 total cases (1,084 cases per 10,000 residents) and 234 deaths; and Rockingham County had 8,256 total cases (907 cases per 10,000 residents) and 169 deaths.
Cone Health: There were 23 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as of early Monday, one fewer than the day before, according to Cone's online tracker. This figure excludes emergency room patients. The hospital system is at 71% of its intensive care unit capacity.
N.C. deaths: North Carolina has recorded 13,580 deaths from COVID-19 as of Monday, 18 more than Friday's report.
N.C. hospitalizations: There were 943 people hospitalized on Sunday, according to the most recent state health data based on reports from 90% of the state's hospitals. That's 39 more than on Saturday.
Vaccinations: As of Monday, the most recent data available, 270,559 first doses have been administered in Guilford County and 255,943 people have been fully vaccinated. Statewide, over 9.69 million doses have been administered in that same time.
Across the U.S.: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories have recorded over 34.38 million cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of Sunday afternoon. New cases increased by 64,317 from the day before. The CDC also reported 283 new deaths nationally Sunday to bring the U.S. pandemic death toll to 608,403. These numbers are expected to be updated later today.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 211 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. Click here for more information about COVID-19.
Note: Health officials warn that data is preliminary and can change as information is updated and as processes for collecting data are modified.
Contact Jamie Biggs at 336-373-4476 and follow @JamieBiggsNR on Twitter.