Monday's COVID-19 update: 180 new cases documented in Guilford County over the weekend, according to state data

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States:
Number of N.C. cases: Monday's data shows 974 new cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. The state's cumulative total now stands at 984,251. There were a total of 18,737 tests completed Sunday. Of the tests returned Saturday, 5.7% were positive, according to the latest data available.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:
• According to Monday's update from state health officials, Guilford County has had a total of 47,176 cases (878 cases per 10,000 residents) and 700 deaths. That's an increase of 180 cases since Friday's report and no new deaths.
• According to the Guilford County Division of Public Health, there are 1,205 active cases of COVID-19 and 45,715 cumulative cases as of Friday, the latest data available. The county health department has verified 707 deaths related to COVID-19. Some 47 Guilford County residents are currently hospitalized and 1,283 have been hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. The health department said 43,802 county residents have recovered from the illness. These numbers are expected to be updated later today.
In the region: Monday's state data shows Alamance County with 18,028 total cases (1,064 cases per 10,000 residents) and 276 deaths; Davidson County with 16,494 cases (984 cases per 10,000 residents) and 184 deaths; Forsyth County with 35,700 total cases (934 cases per 10,000 residents) and 375 deaths; Randolph County with 14,993 total cases (1,044 cases per 10,000 residents) and 227 deaths; and Rockingham County had 7,548 total cases (829 cases per 10,000 residents) and 108 deaths.
Cone Health: There were 46 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as of early Monday, three fewer than the day before, according to Cone's online tracker. This figure excludes emergency room patients. The hospital system is at 67% of its intensive care unit capacity.
N.C. deaths: North Carolina has recorded 12,790 deaths from COVID-19 as of Monday, an increase of 10 from Friday's report.
N.C. hospitalizations: There were 951 people hospitalized on Sunday, according to the most recent state health data based on reports from 91% of the state's hospitals. That's two fewer than on Saturday.
Vaccinations: As of Sunday, the most recent data available, 185,520 first doses have been administered in Guilford County and 167,283 people have been fully vaccinated. Statewide, over 7.61 million doses have been administered in that same time.
Across the U.S.: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories have recorded over 32.4 million cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of Friday afternoon. New cases increased by 44,766 from the day before. The CDC also reported 709 new deaths nationally Friday to bring the U.S. pandemic death toll to 577,041. These numbers are expected to be updated later today.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 211 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. Click here for more information about COVID-19.
Note: Health officials warn that data is preliminary and can change as information is updated and as processes for collecting data are modified.
