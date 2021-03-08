Monday's COVID-19 update: 2 deaths newly reported in Guilford County by NC health officials; positive tests at 4.6% statewide

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States, with an afternoon update from Guilford County:

Number of N.C. cases: Monday's data shows 1,228 new cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. The state's cumulative total now stands at 874,906. There were a total of 24,215 tests completed Sunday. Of the tests returned Saturday, 4.6% were positive, according to the latest data available.

In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:

• According to Monday's update from state health officials, Guilford County has had a total of 40,605 cases (756 cases per 10,000 residents) and 559 deaths. That's an increase of 244 cases since Friday's report and two new deaths.