Monday's COVID-19 update: 2 deaths newly reported in Guilford County by NC health officials; positive tests at 4.6% statewide

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States, with an afternoon update from Guilford County:
Number of N.C. cases: Monday's data shows 1,228 new cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. The state's cumulative total now stands at 874,906. There were a total of 24,215 tests completed Sunday. Of the tests returned Saturday, 4.6% were positive, according to the latest data available.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:
• According to Monday's update from state health officials, Guilford County has had a total of 40,605 cases (756 cases per 10,000 residents) and 559 deaths. That's an increase of 244 cases since Friday's report and two new deaths.
• According to the Guilford County Division of Public Health, there are 1,277 active cases of COVID-19 and 39,410 cumulative cases as of Friday, the latest data available. The county health department has verified 518 deaths related to COVID-19. Some 69 Guilford County residents are currently hospitalized and 1,247 have been hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. The health department said 37,614 county residents have recovered from the illness.
In the region: Monday's state data shows Alamance County with 16,003 total cases (944 cases per 10,000 residents) and 231 deaths; Davidson County with 14,783 cases (882 cases per 10,000 residents) and 168 deaths; Forsyth County with 32,311 total cases (845 cases per 10,000 residents) and 349 deaths; Randolph County with 13,540 total cases (942 cases per 10,000 residents) and 205 deaths; and Rockingham County had 6,912 total cases (759 cases per 10,000 residents) and 61 deaths.
Cone Health: There were 69 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as of early Monday, according to Cone's online tracker, six fewer than Friday. This figure excludes emergency room patients. The hospital system is at 72% of its intensive care unit capacity.
N.C. deaths: North Carolina has recorded 11,535 deaths from COVID-19 as of Monday, an increase of 89 from Friday's report.
N.C. hospitalizations: 1,126 people were hospitalized Sunday, according to state health data based on reports from 92% of the state's hospitals, according to the most recent data. The same number of people were hospitalized on Thursday.
Vaccinations: As of Thursday, the most recent data available, 72,101 first doses have been administered in Guilford County and 42,245 second doses have been administered. Statewide, just over 2.72 million doses have been administered through Thursday, according to the latest data available.
Across the U.S.: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories have recorded more than 28.77 million cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of Sunday afternoon. New cases increased by 57,586 from Saturday. The CDC also reported 1,679 new deaths nationally Sunday to bring the U.S. pandemic death toll to 522,973. These numbers are expected to be updated later today.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 211 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. Click here for more information about COVID-19.
Note: Health officials warn that data is preliminary and can change as information is updated and as processes for collecting data are modified.