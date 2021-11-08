Monday's COVID-19 update: 2 new deaths documented in Guilford over the weekend, according to state data

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States:
Number of N.C. cases: Monday's data shows 1,103 new cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. There were a total of 22,882 tests completed on Sunday. Of the tests returned Saturday, 5.1% were positive, according to the latest data available.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:
• According to Monday's update from state health officials, Guilford County has had a total of 68,783 cases (12,805 cases per 100,000 residents) and 894 deaths.
• According to the Guilford County Division of Public Health, there are 1,217 active cases of COVID-19 and 67,702 cumulative cases as of Friday, the latest data available. The county health department has verified 879 deaths related to COVID-19. There are currently 42 hospitalizations in Guilford County. The health department said 65,605 county residents have recovered from the illness.
In the region: Monday's state data shows Alamance County with 26,675 total cases (15,737 cases per 100,000 residents) and 348 deaths; Davidson County with 26,60 cases (15,548 cases per 100,000 residents) and 311 deaths; Forsyth County with 52,359 total cases (13,696 cases per 100,000 residents) and 570 deaths; Randolph County with 22,124 total cases (15,400 cases per 100,000 residents) and 318 deaths; and Rockingham County had 12,433 total cases (13,661 cases per 100,000 residents) and 203 deaths.
Cone Health: There were 53 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as of early Monday, according to Cone's online tracker. This figure excludes emergency room patients. The hospital system is at 79% of its intensive care unit capacity.
N.C. deaths: North Carolina has recorded 18,317 deaths from COVID-19 as of Monday.
N.C. hospitalizations: There were 1,040 people hospitalized on Sunday, according to the most recent state health data based on reports from 91% of the state's hospitals. That's four fewer than on Saturday.
Vaccinations: As of Monday, 318,847 first doses have been administered in Guilford County and 301,093 people have been fully vaccinated. Statewide, about 11.65 million doses have been administered in that same time.
Across the U.S.: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories have recorded over 46.35 million cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of Sunday afternoon. New cases increased by 89,711 from the day before. The CDC also reported 1,604 new deaths nationally on Sunday to bring the U.S. pandemic death toll to 751,535.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 211 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. Click here for more information about COVID-19.
Note: Health officials warn that data is preliminary and can change as information is updated and as processes for collecting data are modified.
