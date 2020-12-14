Monday's COVID-19 update: 235 new cases documented in Guilford County, but no new deaths

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States:

Number of N.C. cases: The state recorded 4,770 new cases on Monday, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. The state's cumulative total now stands at 441,365. There were a total of 33,546 tests completed Sunday. Of the tests returned Saturday, 11.6% were positive, according to the latest data available.

In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:

• According to Monday's update from state health officials, Guilford County is reporting a total of 20,364 cases (379 cases per 10,000 residents) and 276 deaths. That's an increase of 235 cases and no new deaths from the day before.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}