Monday's COVID-19 update: 235 new cases documented in Guilford County, but no new deaths

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States:
Number of N.C. cases: The state recorded 4,770 new cases on Monday, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. The state's cumulative total now stands at 441,365. There were a total of 33,546 tests completed Sunday. Of the tests returned Saturday, 11.6% were positive, according to the latest data available.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:
• According to Monday's update from state health officials, Guilford County is reporting a total of 20,364 cases (379 cases per 10,000 residents) and 276 deaths. That's an increase of 235 cases and no new deaths from the day before.
• According to the Guilford County Department of Public Health, there are 2,069 active cases of COVID-19 as of Friday and 17,496 cumulative cases. The county health department has verified 268 deaths related to COVID-19. Some 192 Guilford County residents are currently hospitalized and 1,000 have been hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. The health department said 15,517 county residents have recovered from the illness. These numbers are expected to be updated later today.
In the region: Monday's state data shows Alamance County with 8,632 total cases (509 cases per 10,000 residents) and 114 deaths; Davidson County with 6,730 total cases (402 cases per 10,000 residents) and 58 deaths; Forsyth County with 16,785 total cases (439 cases per 10,000 residents) and 190 deaths; Randolph County with 6,623 total cases (461 cases per 10,000 residents) and 104 deaths; and Rockingham County had 3,745 total cases (411 cases per 10,000 residents) and 23 deaths.
N.C. deaths: North Carolina has recorded 5,855 deaths from COVID-19 as of Monday, an increase of 32 from what was previously reported.
N.C. hospitalizations: Hospitalizations topped 2,000 for the 14th day in a row, with 2,553 people hospitalized statewide Sunday for treatment of COVID-19, according to state health officials, based on reports from 96% of the state's hospitals. The number of hospitalizations decreased by 33 from the previous day.
Across the U.S.: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories have recorded nearly 16 million cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of Sunday afternoon. New cases increased by 213,305 since Saturday. The CDC also reported 2,283 new deaths nationally to bring the U.S. pandemic death toll to 296,818. These numbers are expected to be updated later today.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 211 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. Click here for more information about COVID-19.
Note: Health officials warn that data is preliminary and can change as information is updated and as processes for collecting data are modified. The CDC in November changed the criteria for COVID-19 hospitalizations, which has increased the state's numbers.
