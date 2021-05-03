Monday's COVID-19 update: 245 cases and 2 new deaths documented in Guilford County over the weekend

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States:
Number of N.C. cases: Monday's data shows 1,126 new cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. The state's cumulative total now stands at 974,319. There were a total of 17,784 tests completed Sunday. Of the tests returned Saturday, 6% were positive, according to the latest data available.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:
• According to Monday's update from state health officials, Guilford County has had a total of 46,705 cases (869 cases per 10,000 residents) and 695 deaths. That's an increase of 245 cases since Friday's report and two new deaths.
• According to the Guilford County Division of Public Health, there are 1,420 active cases of COVID-19 and 45,064 cumulative cases as of Friday, the latest data available. The county health department has verified 630 deaths related to COVID-19. Some 43 Guilford County residents are currently hospitalized and 1,279 have been hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. The health department said 43,013 county residents have recovered from the illness. These numbers are expected to be updated later today.
In the region: Monday's state data shows Alamance County with 17,859 total cases (1,054 cases per 10,000 residents) and 265 deaths; Davidson County with 16,289 cases (972 cases per 10,000 residents) and 185 deaths; Forsyth County with 35,423 total cases (927 cases per 10,000 residents) and 374 deaths; Randolph County with 14,895 total cases (1,037 cases per 10,000 residents) and 225 deaths; and Rockingham County had 7,441 total cases (818 cases per 10,000 residents) and 106 deaths.
Cone Health: There were 53 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as of early Monday, three fewer than the day before, according to Cone's online tracker. This figure excludes emergency room patients. The hospital system is at 71% of its intensive care unit capacity.
N.C. deaths: North Carolina has recorded 12,691 deaths from COVID-19 as of Monday, an increase of 40 from Friday's report.
N.C. hospitalizations: There were 1,007 people hospitalized on Sunday, according to the most recent state health data based on reports from 91% of the state's hospitals That's 21 more than on Saturday.
Vaccinations: As of Sunday, the most recent data available, 182,954 first doses have been administered in Guilford County and 157,137 people have been fully vaccinated. Statewide, over 7.3 million doses have been administered in that same time.
Across the U.S.: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories have recorded over 32 million cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of Friday afternoon. New cases increased by 60,081 from the day before. The CDC also reported 812 new deaths nationally Friday to bring the U.S. pandemic death toll to 572,190. These numbers are expected to be updated later today.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 211 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. Click here for more information about COVID-19.
Note: Health officials warn that data is preliminary and can change as information is updated and as processes for collecting data are modified.
Contact Jamie Biggs