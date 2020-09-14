The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States: Note that health officials warn that data is preliminary and can change as information is updated and as processes for collecting data are modified during the pandemic.
Number of N.C. cases: According to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, there were 845 new cases as of 11:50 a.m. Monday, for a cumulative total of 185,781. There were 13,313 tests completed Monday. Of the tests returned Saturday, 4.8% were positive, according to the latest data available.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:
• According to state health officials, there were 27 additional cases reported Monday and no new deaths. That brings the case total to 7,700 (144 cases per 10,000 residents), with 174 deaths.
• According to the latest information from the Guilford County Department of Public Health, as of 3 p.m. Friday, there have been 7,523 cumulative cases of COVID-19 and 166 verified deaths. That's an increase of 55 cases and no new deaths since Thursday. Since early March, the health department said, 630 Guilford County residents have been hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 and 4,367 people have recovered from the illness. These numbers are expected to be updated later today.
In the region: Monday's state data shows Alamance County had 3,573 cases (215 cases per 10,000 residents) and 48 deaths; Davidson County had 2,452 cases (147 cases per 10,000 residents) and 33 deaths; Forsyth County had 6,634 cases (175 cases per 10,000 residents) and 86 deaths; Randolph County had 2,590 cases (181 cases per 10,000 residents) and 49 deaths; and Rockingham County had 1,074 cases (118 cases per 10,000 residents) and 13 deaths.
N.C. deaths: In all, 3,060 state residents have died. That's eight more than Sunday.
N.C. hospitalizations: With 92% of hospitals reporting, 895 people were hospitalized Sunday because of the coronavirus, according to the latest state data. That's 60 more than Saturday.
Across the U.S.: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories have recorded about 6.46 million confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 as of Sunday afternoon. There have been 240,602 new cases in the past seven days. The CDC reported total U.S. deaths from COVID-19 as 193,195 as of Sunday, a one-day increase of 807 new fatalities. These numbers are expected to be updated later today.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 211 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. Click here for more information about COVID-19.
