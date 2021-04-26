 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Monday's COVID-19 update: 370 cases documented in Guilford County over the weekend, according to state data
1 comment
breaking top story

Monday's COVID-19 update: 370 cases documented in Guilford County over the weekend, according to state data

{{featured_button_text}}
coronavirus shot

File photo

 WOODY MARSHALL, NEWS & RECORD

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States:

Number of N.C. cases: Monday's data shows 1,334 new cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. The state's cumulative total now stands at 962,623. There were a total of 18,244 tests completed Sunday. Of the tests returned Saturday, 6.5% were positive, according to the latest data available. 

In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:

• According to Monday's update from state health officials, Guilford County has had a total of 46,151 cases (859 cases per 10,000 residents) and 673 deaths. That's an increase of 370 cases since Friday's report and no new deaths. 

• According to the Guilford County Division of Public Health, there are 1,635 active cases of COVID-19 and 44,759 cumulative cases as of Monday, the latest data available. The county health department has verified 618 deaths related to COVID-19. Some 50 Guilford County residents are currently hospitalized and 1,275 have been hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. The health department said 42,505 county residents have recovered from the illness. 

In the region: Monday's state data shows Alamance County with 17,693 total cases (1,044 cases per 10,000 residents) and 263 deaths; Davidson County with 16,075 cases (959 cases per 10,000 residents) and 185 deaths; Forsyth County with 35,022 total cases (916 cases per 10,000 residents) and 371 deaths; Randolph County with 14,794 total cases (1,030 cases per 10,000 residents) and 224 deaths; and Rockingham County had 7,358 total cases (808 cases per 10,000 residents) and 100 deaths.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Cone Health: There were 58 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as of early Monday, eight more than the day before, according to Cone's online tracker. This figure excludes emergency room patients. The hospital system is at 73% of its intensive care unit capacity. 

N.C. deaths: North Carolina has recorded 12,560 deaths from COVID-19 as of Monday, an increase of 37 from Friday's report. 

N.C. hospitalizations: There were 1,067 people hospitalized on Sunday, according to state health data based on reports from 92% of the state's hospitals, according to the most recent data. That's 23 fewer than on Saturday.

Vaccinations: As of Sunday, the most recent data available, 179,780 first doses and 147,946 second doses have been administered in Guilford County. Statewide, over 6.87 million doses have been administered in that same time.   

Across the U.S.: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories have recorded over 31.88 million cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of Monday afternoon. New cases increased by 34,641 from the day before. The CDC also reported 294 new deaths nationally Monday to bring the U.S. pandemic death toll to 569,272

For more information: In North Carolina, call 211 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. Click here for more information about COVID-19.

Note: Health officials warn that data is preliminary and can change as information is updated and as processes for collecting data are modified.

Contact Jamie Biggs at 336-373-4476 and follow @JamieBiggsNR on Twitter.

1 comment

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

AP Top Stories April 26

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Man killed in single-vehicle wreck Friday in Greensboro
Local

Man killed in single-vehicle wreck Friday in Greensboro

Eduin Sosa Arteaga, no age or address released, was headed east on I-40 when he tried to take Exit 222 at the last minute and lost control of the 2006 Chevrolet Express van he was driving, police said in a news release. The van skidded off the left side of the ramp, hit an embankment and rolled over several times, police said.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News