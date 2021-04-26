Monday's COVID-19 update: 370 cases documented in Guilford County over the weekend, according to state data

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States:
Number of N.C. cases: Monday's data shows 1,334 new cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. The state's cumulative total now stands at 962,623. There were a total of 18,244 tests completed Sunday. Of the tests returned Saturday, 6.5% were positive, according to the latest data available.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:
• According to Monday's update from state health officials, Guilford County has had a total of 46,151 cases (859 cases per 10,000 residents) and 673 deaths. That's an increase of 370 cases since Friday's report and no new deaths.
• According to the Guilford County Division of Public Health, there are 1,635 active cases of COVID-19 and 44,759 cumulative cases as of Monday, the latest data available. The county health department has verified 618 deaths related to COVID-19. Some 50 Guilford County residents are currently hospitalized and 1,275 have been hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. The health department said 42,505 county residents have recovered from the illness.
In the region: Monday's state data shows Alamance County with 17,693 total cases (1,044 cases per 10,000 residents) and 263 deaths; Davidson County with 16,075 cases (959 cases per 10,000 residents) and 185 deaths; Forsyth County with 35,022 total cases (916 cases per 10,000 residents) and 371 deaths; Randolph County with 14,794 total cases (1,030 cases per 10,000 residents) and 224 deaths; and Rockingham County had 7,358 total cases (808 cases per 10,000 residents) and 100 deaths.
Cone Health: There were 58 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as of early Monday, eight more than the day before, according to Cone's online tracker. This figure excludes emergency room patients. The hospital system is at 73% of its intensive care unit capacity.
N.C. deaths: North Carolina has recorded 12,560 deaths from COVID-19 as of Monday, an increase of 37 from Friday's report.
N.C. hospitalizations: There were 1,067 people hospitalized on Sunday, according to state health data based on reports from 92% of the state's hospitals, according to the most recent data. That's 23 fewer than on Saturday.
Vaccinations: As of Sunday, the most recent data available, 179,780 first doses and 147,946 second doses have been administered in Guilford County. Statewide, over 6.87 million doses have been administered in that same time.
Across the U.S.: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories have recorded over 31.88 million cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of Monday afternoon. New cases increased by 34,641 from the day before. The CDC also reported 294 new deaths nationally Monday to bring the U.S. pandemic death toll to 569,272.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 211 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. Click here for more information about COVID-19.
Note: Health officials warn that data is preliminary and can change as information is updated and as processes for collecting data are modified.
