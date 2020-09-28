Monday's COVID-19 update: 38 new cases reported in Guilford County

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States: Note that health officials warn that data is preliminary and can change as information is updated and as processes for collecting data are modified during the pandemic.
Number of N.C. cases: According to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, there were 868 new cases as of noon Monday, for a cumulative total of 208,248. The total now includes antigen positive tests. (An antigen test, which detects certain proteins in the virus, also uses a nasal or throat swab to get a fluid sample.) There were a total of 24,215 tests completed Sunday. Of the tests returned Saturday, 5.3% were positive, according to the latest data available.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:
• According to state health officials, there were 38 additional cases reported Monday and no new deaths. That brings the case total to 8,635 (162 cases per 10,000 residents), with 180 deaths.
• According to the latest information from the Guilford County Department of Public Health, as of 3 p.m. Friday, there have been 8,463 cumulative cases of COVID-19 and 171 verified deaths. That's an increase of 71 cases and no new deaths since Thursday. Since early March, the health department said, 665 Guilford County residents have been hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 and 4,991 people have recovered from the illness. These numbers are expected to be updated later today.
In the region: Monday's state data shows Alamance County had 3,950 cases (237 cases per 10,000 residents) and 54 deaths; Davidson County had 2,783 cases (167 cases per 10,000 residents) and 34 deaths; Forsyth County had 7,041 cases (186 cases per 10,000 residents) and 101 deaths; Randolph County had 2,843 cases (198 cases per 10,000 residents) and 52 deaths; and Rockingham County had 1,276 cases (141 cases per 10,000 residents) and 14 deaths.
N.C. deaths: In all, 3,445 state residents have died. That's four more than Sunday.
N.C. hospitalizations: With 96% of hospitals reporting, 897 people were hospitalized Sunday because of the coronavirus, according to the latest state data. That's 20 more than Saturday.
Across the U.S.: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories have recorded 7.06 million confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 as of Sunday afternoon. That's 49,871 more cases than Saturday's total. There have been 311,102 new cases in the past seven days. The CDC reported total U.S. deaths from COVID-19 as 204,033 as of Sunday, a one-day increase of 853 new fatalities. These numbers are expected to be updated later today.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 211 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. Click here for more information about COVID-19.
Contact Jamie Biggs at 336-373-4476 and follow @JamieBiggsNR on Twitter.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.