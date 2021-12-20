Monday's COVID-19 update: 4 new deaths documented in Guilford County, according to state data

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States:
Number of N.C. cases: Monday's data shows 2,892 new cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. There were a total of 34,370 tests completed on Sunday. Of the tests returned Saturday, 9.3% were positive, according to the latest data available.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:
• According to Monday's update from state health officials, Guilford County has had a total of 73,685 cases (13,717 cases per 100,000 residents) and 936 deaths.
• According to the Guilford County Division of Public Health, there are 2,057 active cases of COVID-19 and 72,263 cumulative cases as of Friday, the latest data available. The county health department has verified 927 deaths related to COVID-19. There are currently 81 hospitalizations in Guilford County. The health department said 69,278 county residents have recovered from the illness.
In the region: Monday's state data shows Alamance County with 28,797 total cases (16,988 cases per 100,000 residents) and 375 deaths; Davidson County with 28,248 cases (16,854 cases per 100,000 residents) and 330 deaths; Forsyth County with 56,627 total cases (14,812 cases per 100,000 residents) and 601 deaths; Randolph County with 23,721 total cases (16,511 cases per 100,000 residents) and 335 deaths; and Rockingham County had 13,795 total cases (15,158 cases per 100,000 residents) and 220 deaths.
Cone Health: There were 86 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as of early Monday, according to Cone's online tracker. This figure excludes emergency room patients. The hospital system is at 83% of its intensive care unit capacity.
N.C. deaths: North Carolina has recorded 19,167 deaths from COVID-19 as of Monday.
N.C. hospitalizations: There were 1,630 people hospitalized on Sunday, according to the most recent state health data based on reports from 92% of the state's hospitals. That's 67 more than on Saturday.
Vaccinations: As of Monday, 332,558 first doses have been administered in Guilford County and 312,596 people have been fully vaccinated. Statewide, about 58% of the total population is fully vaccinated.
Across the U.S.: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories have recorded over 50.63 million cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of Monday. New cases increased by 156,754 from the day before. The CDC also reported 1,816 new deaths nationally on Monday to bring the U.S. pandemic death toll to 802,969.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 211 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. Click here for more information about COVID-19.
Note: Health officials warn that data is preliminary and can change as information is updated and as processes for collecting data are modified.
