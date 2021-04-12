Monday's COVID-19 update: 456 new cases and 3 deaths documented in Guilford County over the weekend, according to state data

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States, with an update from Guilford County and the CDC:
Number of N.C. cases: Monday's data shows 1,469 new cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. The state's cumulative total now stands at 935,061. There were a total of 16,986 tests completed Sunday. Of the tests returned Saturday, 6.9% were positive, according to the latest data available.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:
• According to Monday's update from state health officials, Guilford County has had a total of 43,402 cases (827 cases per 10,000 residents) and 630 deaths. That's an increase of 456 cases since Friday's report and three new deaths.
• According to the Guilford County Division of Public Health, there are 1,575 active cases of COVID-19 and 43,119 cumulative cases as of Monday, the latest data available. The county health department has verified 584 deaths related to COVID-19. Some 60 Guilford County residents are currently hospitalized and 1,265 have been hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. The health department said 40,959 county residents have recovered from the illness.
In the region: Monday's state data shows Alamance County with 17,229 total cases (1,016 cases per 10,000 residents) and 253 deaths; Davidson County with 15,675 cases (935 cases per 10,000 residents) and 182 deaths; Forsyth County with 34,066 total cases (891 cases per 10,000 residents) and 366 deaths; Randolph County with 14,546 total cases (1,012 cases per 10,000 residents) and 221 deaths; and Rockingham County had 7,206 total cases (792 cases per 10,000 residents) and 88 deaths.
Cone Health: There were 72 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as of early Monday, two more than the day before, according to Cone's online tracker. This figure excludes emergency room patients. The hospital system is at 66% of its intensive care unit capacity.
N.C. deaths: North Carolina has recorded 12,290 deaths from COVID-19 as of Monday, an increase of 42 from Friday's report.
N.C. hospitalizations: 904 people were hospitalized Sunday, according to state health data based on reports from 89% of the state's hospitals, according to the most recent data. That's seven fewer than on Saturday.
Vaccinations: As of Sunday, the most recent data available, 161,049 first doses and 115,981 second doses have been administered in Guilford County. Statewide, about 5.87 million doses have been administered in that same time.
Across the U.S.: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories have recorded over 31 million cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of Monday afternoon. New cases increased by 49,409 from the day before. The CDC also reported 328 new deaths nationally Monday to bring the U.S. pandemic death toll to 559,172.
Note: Health officials warn that data is preliminary and can change as information is updated and as processes for collecting data are modified.
