Monday's COVID-19 update: 456 new cases and 3 deaths documented in Guilford County over the weekend, according to state data

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States, with an update from Guilford County and the CDC:

Number of N.C. cases: Monday's data shows 1,469 new cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. The state's cumulative total now stands at 935,061. There were a total of 16,986 tests completed Sunday. Of the tests returned Saturday, 6.9% were positive, according to the latest data available.

In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:

• According to Monday's update from state health officials, Guilford County has had a total of 43,402 cases (827 cases per 10,000 residents) and 630 deaths. That's an increase of 456 cases since Friday's report and three new deaths.