Monday's COVID-19 update: 5 new deaths documented in Guilford over the weekend, according to state data

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States:
Number of N.C. cases: Monday's data shows 2,219 new cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. There were a total of 28,979 tests completed on Sunday. Of the tests returned Saturday, 8,4% were positive, according to the latest data available.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:
• According to Monday's update from state health officials, Guilford County has had a total of 64,621 cases (12,030 cases per 100,000 residents) and 838 deaths.
• According to the Guilford County Division of Public Health, there are 3,784 active cases of COVID-19 and 63,255 cumulative cases as of Friday, the latest data available. The county health department has verified 839 deaths related to COVID-19. There are currently 148 hospitalizations in Guilford County. The health department said 58,631 county residents have recovered from the illness.
In the region: Monday's state data shows Alamance County with 25,238 total cases (14,889 cases per 100,000 residents) and 310 deaths; Davidson County with 24,767 cases (14,777 cases per 100,000 residents) and 274 deaths; Forsyth County with 49,470 total cases (12,940 cases per 100,000 residents) and 520 deaths; Randolph County with 20,647 total cases (14,371 cases per 100,000 residents) and 288 deaths; and Rockingham County had 11,252 total cases (12,363 cases per 100,000 residents) and 192 deaths.
Cone Health: There were 142 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as of early Monday, according to Cone's online tracker. This figure excludes emergency room patients. The hospital system is at 89% of its intensive care unit capacity.
N.C. deaths: North Carolina has recorded 16,719 deaths from COVID-19 as of Monday.
N.C. hospitalizations: There were 2,690 people hospitalized on Sunday, according to the most recent state health data based on reports from 93% of the state's hospitals. That's 13 more than on Saturday.
Vaccinations: As of Monday, 311,436 first doses have been administered in Guilford County and 291,938 people have been fully vaccinated. Statewide, about 11.21 million doses have been administered in that same time.
Across the U.S.: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories have recorded over 43.53 million cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of Sunday afternoon. New cases increased by 118,845 from the day before. The CDC also reported 2,027 new deaths nationally on Sunday to bring the U.S. pandemic death toll to 698,672.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 211 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. Click here for more information about COVID-19.
Note: Health officials warn that data is preliminary and can change as information is updated and as processes for collecting data are modified.
