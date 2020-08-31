The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States: Note that health officials warn that data is preliminary and can change as information is updated and as processes for collecting data are modified during the pandemic.
Number of N.C. cases: According to the N.C. Department of Health and Rehabilitation, there were 1,186 new cases as of 12:15 p.m. Monday, for a cumulative total of 167,313. There were 12,077 tests completed Monday. Of the tests returned Sunday, 7.2% were positive.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:
• According to state health officials, there were 51 additional cases reported Monday and no new deaths. That brings the case total to 6,861 cases (129 cases per 10,000 residents), with 170 deaths.
• According to the Guilford County Department of Public Health, as of 3 p.m. Friday (the latest data available), there have been 6,527 cumulative cases of COVID-19 and 159 verified deaths. That's an increase of 24 cases and three new deaths since Thursday. Since early March, the health department said, 592 Guilford County residents have been hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 and 3,833 people have recovered from the illness. These numbers are expected to be updated later today.
In the region: Monday's state data shows Alamance County had 3,209 cases (193 cases per 10,000 residents) and 46 deaths; Davidson County had 2,171 cases (130 cases per 10,000 residents) and 32 deaths; Forsyth County had 6,160 cases (162 cases per 10,000 residents) and 74 deaths; Randolph County had 2,417 cases (169 cases per 10,000 residents) and 43 deaths; and Rockingham County had 813 cases (90 cases per 10,000 residents) and eight deaths.
N.C. deaths: In all, 2,702 state residents have died. That's 10 more than Sunday.
N.C. hospitalizations: With 84% of hospitals reporting, 923 people were hospitalized Sunday because of the coronavirus, according to the latest state data. That's six more than Saturday.
Across the U.S.: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories have recorded 5.93 million confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 as of Sunday afternoon. There have been 291,012 new cases in the past seven days. The CDC reported total U.S. deaths from COVID-19 of 182,149 as of Sunday, a one-day increase of 1,006 new fatalities. These numbers are expected to be updated later today.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 211 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. Click here for more information about COVID-19.
