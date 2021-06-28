Monday's COVID-19 update: 53 new cases documented in Guilford over the weekend, according to state data

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States:
Number of N.C. cases: Monday's data shows 294 new cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. The state's cumulative total now stands at 1,013,207. There were a total of 10,096 tests completed Sunday. Of the tests returned Saturday, 2.7% were positive, according to the latest data available.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:
• According to Monday's update from state health officials, Guilford County has had a total of 48,679 cases (906 cases per 10,000 residents) and 721 deaths. That's an increase of 53 cases since Friday's report and no new deaths.
• According to the Guilford County Division of Public Health, there are 293 active cases of COVID-19 and 47,562 cumulative cases as of Friday, the latest data available. The county health department has verified 711 deaths related to COVID-19. Some 15 Guilford County residents are currently hospitalized and 1,292 have been hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. The health department said 46,557 county residents have recovered from the illness. These numbers are expected to be updated later today.
In the region: Monday's state data shows Alamance County with 19,023 total cases (1,122 cases per 10,000 residents) and 289 deaths; Davidson County with 17,020 cases (1,015 cases per 10,000 residents) and 197 deaths; Forsyth County with 37,019 total cases (968 cases per 10,000 residents) and 420 deaths; Randolph County with 15,343 total cases (1,068 cases per 10,000 residents) and 231 deaths; and Rockingham County had 8,097 total cases (890 cases per 10,000 residents) and 155 deaths.
Cone Health: There were 13 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as of early Monday, the same number as the day before, according to Cone's online tracker. This figure excludes emergency room patients. The hospital system is at 70% of its intensive care unit capacity.
N.C. deaths: North Carolina has recorded 13,420 deaths from COVID-19 as of Monday, an increase of eight from Friday's report.
N.C. hospitalizations: There were 368 people hospitalized on Sunday, according to the most recent state health data based on reports from 91% of the state's hospitals. That's three more than on Saturday.
Vaccinations: As of Sunday, the most recent data available, 259,113 first doses have been administered in Guilford County and 244,374 people have been fully vaccinated. Statewide, over 8.85 million doses have been administered in that same time.
Across the U.S.: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories have recorded over 33.4 million cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of Friday afternoon. New cases increased by 14,168 from the day before. The CDC also reported 409 new deaths nationally Friday to bring the U.S. pandemic death toll to 600,859. These numbers are expected to be updated later today.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 211 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. Click here for more information about COVID-19.
Note: Health officials warn that data is preliminary and can change as information is updated and as processes for collecting data are modified.
Contact Jamie Biggs at 336-373-4476 and follow @JamieBiggsNR on Twitter.