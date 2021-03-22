Monday's COVID-19 update: 7 new deaths documented in Guilford County over the weekend, according to state data

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States:

Number of N.C. cases: Monday's data shows 1,248 new cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. The state's cumulative total now stands at 898,102. There were a total of 20,031 tests completed Sunday. Of the tests returned Saturday, 5.8% were positive, according to the latest data available.

In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:

• According to Monday's update from state health officials, Guilford County has had a total of 41,851 cases (779 cases per 10,000 residents) and 589 deaths. That's an increase of 330 cases since Friday's report and seven new deaths.