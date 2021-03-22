Monday's COVID-19 update: 7 new deaths documented in Guilford County over the weekend, according to state data

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States:
Number of N.C. cases: Monday's data shows 1,248 new cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. The state's cumulative total now stands at 898,102. There were a total of 20,031 tests completed Sunday. Of the tests returned Saturday, 5.8% were positive, according to the latest data available.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:
• According to Monday's update from state health officials, Guilford County has had a total of 41,851 cases (779 cases per 10,000 residents) and 589 deaths. That's an increase of 330 cases since Friday's report and seven new deaths.
• According to the Guilford County Division of Public Health, there are 1,055 active cases of COVID-19 and 40,467 cumulative cases as of Friday, the latest data available. The county health department has verified 543 deaths related to COVID-19. Some 48 Guilford County residents are currently hospitalized and 1,251 have been hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. The health department said 38,868 county residents have recovered from the illness. These numbers are expected to be updated today.
In the region: Monday's state data shows Alamance County with 16,478 total cases (972 cases per 10,000 residents) and 237 deaths; Davidson County with 15,080 cases (900 cases per 10,000 residents) and 177 deaths; Forsyth County with 32,957 total cases (862 cases per 10,000 residents) and 357 deaths; Randolph County with 13,987 total cases (974 cases per 10,000 residents) and 208 deaths; and Rockingham County had 7,023 total cases (772 cases per 10,000 residents) and 73 deaths.
Cone Health: There were 62 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as of early Monday, two more than the day before, according to Cone's online tracker. This figure excludes emergency room patients. The hospital system is at 72% of its intensive care unit capacity.
N.C. deaths: North Carolina has recorded 11,836 deaths from COVID-19 as of Monday, an increase of 31 from Friday's report.
N.C. hospitalizations: 924 people were hospitalized Sunday, according to state health data based on reports from 91% of the state's hospitals, according to the most recent data. That's 15 more than on Saturday.
Vaccinations: As of Monday, the most recent data available, 121,627 first doses and 63,454 second doses have been administered in Guilford County. Statewide, about 3.75 million doses have been administered in that same time.
Across the U.S.: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories have recorded nearly 29.65 million cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of Monday afternoon. New cases increased by 39,466 from the day before. The CDC also reported 479 new deaths nationally Friday to bring the U.S. pandemic death toll to 539,517.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 211 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. Click here for more information about COVID-19.
Note: Health officials warn that data is preliminary and can change as information is updated and as processes for collecting data are modified.
