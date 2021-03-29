Monday's COVID-19 update: 8 deaths documented in Guilford County over the weekend, according to state data

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States:
Number of N.C. cases: Monday's data shows 1,372 new cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. The state's cumulative total now stands at 910,833. There were a total of 19,694 tests completed Sunday. Of the tests returned Saturday, 5.7% were positive, according to the latest data available.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:
• According to Monday's update from state health officials, Guilford County has had a total of 42,686 cases (795 cases per 10,000 residents) and 611 deaths. That's an increase of 377 cases since Friday's report and eight new deaths.
• According to the Guilford County Division of Public Health, there are 1,379 active cases of COVID-19 and 41,248 cumulative cases as of Friday, the latest data available. The county health department has verified 558 deaths related to COVID-19. Some 42 Guilford County residents are currently hospitalized and 1,256 have been hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. The health department said 39,310 county residents have recovered from the illness. These numbers are expected to be updated later today.
In the region: Monday's state data shows Alamance County with 16,779 total cases (990 cases per 10,000 residents) and 240 deaths; Davidson County with 15,282 cases (912 cases per 10,000 residents) and 178 deaths; Forsyth County with 33,293 total cases (871 cases per 10,000 residents) and 360 deaths; Randolph County with 14,157 total cases (985 cases per 10,000 residents) and 214 deaths; and Rockingham County had 7,084 total cases (778 cases per 10,000 residents) and 78 deaths.
Cone Health: There were 58 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as of early Monday, one fewer than the day before, according to Cone's online tracker. This figure excludes emergency room patients. The hospital system is at 69% of its intensive care unit capacity.
N.C. deaths: North Carolina has recorded 12,085 deaths from COVID-19 as of Monday, an increase of 57 from Friday's report.
N.C. hospitalizations: 873 people were hospitalized Sunday, according to state health data based on reports from 93% of the state's hospitals, according to the most recent data. That's 14 more than on Saturday.
Vaccinations: As of Sunday, the most recent data available, 142,046 first doses and 74,343 second doses have been administered in Guilford County. Statewide, about 4.65 million doses have been administered in that same time.
Across the U.S.: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories have recorded nearly 29.9 million cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of Friday afternoon. New cases increased by 68,511 from the day before. The CDC also reported 1,391 new deaths nationally Friday to bring the U.S. pandemic death toll to 543,975. These numbers are expected to be updated later today.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 211 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. Click here for more information about COVID-19.
Note: Health officials warn that data is preliminary and can change as information is updated and as processes for collecting data are modified.
Contact Jamie Biggs at 336-373-4476 and follow @JamieBiggsNR on Twitter.