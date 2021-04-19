Monday's COVID-19 update: 8 new deaths recorded in Guilford County over the weekend, according to state data

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States:
Number of N.C. cases: Monday's data shows 1,380 new cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. The state's cumulative total now stands at 949,366. There were a total of 17,736 tests completed Sunday. Of the tests returned Saturday, 6.8% were positive, according to the latest data available.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:
• According to Monday's update from state health officials, Guilford County has had a total of 45,274 cases (843 cases per 10,000 residents) and 655 deaths. That's an increase of 348 cases since Friday's report and eight new deaths.
• According to the Guilford County Division of Public Health, there are 1,797 active cases of COVID-19 and 43,639 cumulative cases as of Friday, the latest data available. The county health department has verified 599 deaths related to COVID-19. Some 51 Guilford County residents are currently hospitalized and 1,271 have been hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. The health department said 41,242 county residents have recovered from the illness. These numbers are expected to be updated later today.
In the region: Monday's state data shows Alamance County with 17,455 total cases (1,030 cases per 10,000 residents) and 262 deaths; Davidson County with 15,899 cases (949 cases per 10,000 residents) and 185 deaths; Forsyth County with 34,553 total cases (904 cases per 10,000 residents) and 369 deaths; Randolph County with 14,670 total cases (1,021 cases per 10,000 residents) and 222 deaths; and Rockingham County had 7,273 total cases (799 cases per 10,000 residents) and 94 deaths.
Cone Health: There were 54 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as of early Monday, six more than the day before, according to Cone's online tracker. This figure excludes emergency room patients. The hospital system is at 71% of its intensive care unit capacity.
N.C. deaths: North Carolina has recorded 12,418 deaths from COVID-19 as of Monday, an increase of 31 from Friday's report.
N.C. hospitalizations: 1,096 people were hospitalized Sunday, according to state health data based on reports from 92% of the state's hospitals, according to the most recent data. That's 50 more than on Saturday.
Vaccinations: As of Sunday, the most recent data available, 175,462 first doses and 137,453 second doses have been administered in Guilford County. Statewide, over 6.46 million doses have been administered in that same time.
Across the U.S.: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories have recorded over 31.3 million cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of Friday afternoon. New cases increased by 74,834 from the day before. The CDC also reported 834 new deaths nationally Friday to bring the U.S. pandemic death toll to 562,296. These numbers are expected to be updated later today.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 211 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. Click here for more information about COVID-19.
Note: Health officials warn that data is preliminary and can change as information is updated and as processes for collecting data are modified.
Contact Jamie Biggs at 336-373-4476 and follow @JamieBiggsNR on Twitter.