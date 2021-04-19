Monday's COVID-19 update: 8 new deaths recorded in Guilford County over the weekend, according to state data

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States:

Number of N.C. cases: Monday's data shows 1,380 new cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. The state's cumulative total now stands at 949,366. There were a total of 17,736 tests completed Sunday. Of the tests returned Saturday, 6.8% were positive, according to the latest data available.

In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:

• According to Monday's update from state health officials, Guilford County has had a total of 45,274 cases (843 cases per 10,000 residents) and 655 deaths. That's an increase of 348 cases since Friday's report and eight new deaths.