Monday's COVID-19 update: 9 new deaths documented in Guilford over the weekend, according to state data

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States:

Number of N.C. cases: Monday's data shows 1,096 new cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. There were a total of 23,016 tests completed on Sunday. Of the tests returned Saturday, 5% were positive, according to the latest data available.

In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:

• According to Monday's update from state health officials, Guilford County has had a total of 68,151 cases (12,687 cases per 100,000 residents) and 880 deaths.

• According to the Guilford County Division of Public Health, there are 1,417 active cases of COVID-19 and 67,068 cumulative cases as of Friday, the latest data available. The county health department has verified 869 deaths related to COVID-19. There are currently 53 hospitalizations in Guilford County. The health department said 64,781 county residents have recovered from the illness.