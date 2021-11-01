Monday's COVID-19 update: 9 new deaths documented in Guilford over the weekend, according to state data

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States:
Number of N.C. cases: Monday's data shows 1,096 new cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. There were a total of 23,016 tests completed on Sunday. Of the tests returned Saturday, 5% were positive, according to the latest data available.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:
• According to Monday's update from state health officials, Guilford County has had a total of 68,151 cases (12,687 cases per 100,000 residents) and 880 deaths.
• According to the Guilford County Division of Public Health, there are 1,417 active cases of COVID-19 and 67,068 cumulative cases as of Friday, the latest data available. The county health department has verified 869 deaths related to COVID-19. There are currently 53 hospitalizations in Guilford County. The health department said 64,781 county residents have recovered from the illness.
In the region: Monday's state data shows Alamance County with 26,469 total cases (15,615 cases per 100,000 residents) and 342 deaths; Davidson County with 25,878 cases (15,440 cases per 100,000 residents) and 309 deaths; Forsyth County with 51,962 total cases (13,592 cases per 100,000 residents) and 564 deaths; Randolph County with 21,950 total cases (15,278 cases per 100,000 residents) and 313 deaths; and Rockingham County had 12,244 total cases (13,453 cases per 100,000 residents) and 195 deaths.
Cone Health: There were 60 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as of early Monday, according to Cone's online tracker. This figure excludes emergency room patients. The hospital system is at 77% of its intensive care unit capacity.
N.C. deaths: North Carolina has recorded 18,104 deaths from COVID-19 as of Monday.
N.C. hospitalizations: There were 1,211 people hospitalized on Sunday, according to the most recent state health data based on reports from 92% of the state's hospitals. That's four more than on Saturday.
Vaccinations: As of Monday, 317,413 first doses have been administered in Guilford County and 299,859 people have been fully vaccinated. Statewide, about 11.58 million doses have been administered in that same time.
Across the U.S.: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories have recorded over 45.84 million cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of Sunday afternoon. New cases increased by 86,786 from the day before. The CDC also reported 1,773 new deaths nationally on Sunday to bring the U.S. pandemic death toll to 743,410.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 211 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. Click here for more information about COVID-19.
Note: Health officials warn that data is preliminary and can change as information is updated and as processes for collecting data are modified.
