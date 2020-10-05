Monday's COVID-19 update: 971 people hospitalized statewide

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States: Note that health officials warn that data is preliminary and can change as information is updated and as processes for collecting data are modified during the pandemic.
Number of N.C. cases: According to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, there were 2,258 new cases as of 12:20 p.m. Monday, however the number includes cases from the previous day because technical issues prevented some data from being processed on Sunday. The cumulative total is 219,754. The total now includes antigen positive tests. (An antigen test, which detects certain proteins in the virus, also uses a nasal or throat swab to get a fluid sample.) There were a total of 23,114 tests completed Sunday. Of the tests returned Saturday, 6.4% were positive, according to the latest data available.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:
• According to state health officials, there were 103 additional cases reported Monday and no new deaths. That brings the case total to 9,153 (172 cases per 10,000 residents), with 187 deaths.
• According to the latest information from the Guilford County Department of Public Health, as of 3 p.m. Friday, there have been 8,8968,853 cumulative cases of COVID-19 and 180 verified deaths. That's an increase of 43 cases and no new deaths since Thursday. Since early March, the health department said, 691 Guilford County residents have been hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 and 5,270 people have recovered from the illness. These numbers are expected to be updated later today.
In the region: Monday's state data shows Alamance County had 4,155 cases (250 cases per 10,000 residents) and 57 deaths; Davidson County had 2,998 cases (180 cases per 10,000 residents) and 38 deaths; Forsyth County had 7,363 cases (194 cases per 10,000 residents) and 104 deaths; Randolph County had 3,011 cases (210 cases per 10,000 residents) and 54 deaths; and Rockingham County had 1,429 cases (158 cases per 10,000 residents) and 14 deaths.
N.C. deaths: In all, 3,637 state residents have died. That's three more than previously reported.
N.C. hospitalizations: With 92% of hospitals reporting, 971 people were hospitalized Sunday because of the coronavirus, according to the latest state data. That's 64 more than Saturday.
Across the U.S.: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories have recorded nearly 7.36 million confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 as of Sunday afternoon. That's 49,327 more cases than Saturday's total. There have been 300,995 new cases in the past seven days. The CDC reported total U.S. deaths from COVID-19 as 208,821 as of Saturday, a one-day increase of 703 new fatalities. These numbers are expected to be updated later today.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 211 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. Click here for more information about COVID-19.
