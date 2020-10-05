Monday's COVID-19 update: 971 people hospitalized statewide

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States: Note that health officials warn that data is preliminary and can change as information is updated and as processes for collecting data are modified during the pandemic.

Number of N.C. cases: According to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, there were 2,258 new cases as of 12:20 p.m. Monday, however the number includes cases from the previous day because technical issues prevented some data from being processed on Sunday. The cumulative total is 219,754. The total now includes antigen positive tests. (An antigen test, which detects certain proteins in the virus, also uses a nasal or throat swab to get a fluid sample.) There were a total of 23,114 tests completed Sunday. Of the tests returned Saturday, 6.4% were positive, according to the latest data available.

In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:

• According to state health officials, there were 103 additional cases reported Monday and no new deaths. That brings the case total to 9,153 (172 cases per 10,000 residents), with 187 deaths.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}