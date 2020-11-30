Monday's COVID-19 update: A record 1,966 people are hospitalized statewide, according to state data

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States:

Number of N.C. cases: According to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, there were 2,734 new cases of COVID-19 as of noon Monday, bringing the state's cumulative total to 364,512. There were a total of 26,673 tests completed Sunday. Of the tests returned Saturday, 9.5% were positive, according to the latest data available.

In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:

• According to Monday's update from state health officials, Guilford County is reporting a total of 16,849 cases (314 cases per 10,000 residents) and 239 deaths. That's an increase of 146 cases and no new deaths from the day before.