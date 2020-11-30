Monday's COVID-19 update: A record 1,966 people are hospitalized statewide, according to state data

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States:
Number of N.C. cases: According to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, there were 2,734 new cases of COVID-19 as of noon Monday, bringing the state's cumulative total to 364,512. There were a total of 26,673 tests completed Sunday. Of the tests returned Saturday, 9.5% were positive, according to the latest data available.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:
• According to Monday's update from state health officials, Guilford County is reporting a total of 16,849 cases (314 cases per 10,000 residents) and 239 deaths. That's an increase of 146 cases and no new deaths from the day before.
• According to the Guilford County Department of Public Health, there are 1,209 active cases of COVID-19 as of Friday and 14,483 cumulative cases. The county health department has verified 225 deaths related to COVID-19. Some 151 Guilford County residents are currently hospitalized and 903 have been hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 since the pandemic begin. The health department said 13,049 county residents have recovered from the illness. These numbers are expected to be updated later today.
In the region: Monday's state data shows Alamance County with 7,208 total cases (425 cases per 10,000 residents) and 97 deaths; Davidson County with 5,378 total cases (321 cases per 10,000 residents) and 51 deaths; Forsyth County with 13,421 total cases (351 cases per 10,000 residents) and 166 deaths; Randolph County with 5,429 total cases (378 cases per 10,000 residents) and 84 deaths; and Rockingham County had 3,113 total cases (342 cases per 10,000 residents) and 22 deaths.
N.C. deaths: North Carolina has recorded 5,261 deaths from COVID-19 as of Monday, an increase of 21 from what was previously reported.
N.C. hospitalizations: A record 1,966 people were hospitalized as of Sunday across North Carolina for treatment of COVID-19, according to state health officials, based on reports from 96% of the state's hospitals. The number of hospitalizations increased by 81 from the previous day.
Across the U.S.: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories have recorded 13.14 million cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of 1:32 p.m. Sunday. New cases increased by 143,333 since Saturday. The CDC also reported 1,210 new deaths nationally to bring the U.S. pandemic death toll to 265,166. These numbers are expected to be updated later today.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 211 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. Click here for more information about COVID-19.
Note: Health officials warn that data is preliminary and can change as information is updated and as processes for collecting data are modified. The CDC in November changed the criteria for COVID-19 hospitalizations, which has increased the state's numbers.
