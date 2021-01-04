Monday's COVID-19 update: A record 3,635 people are hospitalized statewide

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States, with an afternoon update from Guilford County and the CDC:
Number of N.C. cases: Monday's data shows 5,187 new cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. The state's cumulative total now stands at 570,111. There were a total of 32,842 tests completed Sunday. Of the tests returned Saturday, a record 16.5% were positive, according to the latest data available.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:
• According to Monday's update from state health officials, Guilford County is reporting a total of 26,026 cases (484 cases per 10,000 residents) and 318 deaths. That's an increase of 265 cases since Sunday's report and no new deaths.
• According to the Guilford County Department of Public Health, there are 4,402 active cases of COVID-19 as of Friday and 22,472 cumulative cases, the latest data available. The county health department has verified 312 deaths related to COVID-19. Some 244 Guilford County residents are currently hospitalized and 1,141 have been hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. The health department said 17,756 county residents have recovered from the illness.
In the region: Monday's state data shows Alamance County with 10,977 total cases (648 cases per 10,000 residents) and 117 deaths; Davidson County with 9,322 total cases (556 cases per 10,000 residents) and 86 deaths; Forsyth County with 21,527 total cases (563 cases per 10,000 residents) and 231 deaths; Randolph County with 8,555 total cases (595 cases per 10,000 residents) and 127 deaths; and Rockingham County had 4,691 total cases (515 cases per 10,000 residents) and 28 deaths.
N.C. deaths: North Carolina has recorded 6,941 deaths from COVID-19 as of Monday, an increase of 31 from Sunday's report.
N.C. hospitalizations: A record 3,635 people were hospitalized Sunday, according to state health data based on reports from 96% of the state's hospitals. That's 59 more than on Saturday, according to the most recent data. It marked the 14th day in a row that daily hospitalizations exceeded 3,000 since first hitting that milestone on Dec. 21.
Across the U.S.: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories have recorded more than 20.55 million cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of Monday afternoon. New cases increased by 212,117 since Sunday. The CDC also reported 1,418 new deaths nationally Monday to bring the U.S. pandemic death toll to 350,664.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 211 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. Click here for more information about COVID-19.
Note: Health officials warn that data is preliminary and can change as information is updated and as processes for collecting data are modified. The CDC in November changed the criteria for COVID-19 hospitalizations, which has increased the state's numbers.
