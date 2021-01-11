Monday's COVID-19 update: Case numbers and death toll continue to climb in Guilford County

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States:
Number of N.C. cases: Monday's data shows 5,936 new cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. The state's cumulative total now stands at 629,124. There were a total of 42,630 tests completed Sunday. Of the tests returned Saturday, 13.9% were positive, according to the latest data available.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:
• According to Monday's update from state health officials, Guilford County is reporting a total of 28,775 cases (536 cases per 10,000 residents) and 342 deaths. That's an increase of 300 cases since Sunday's report and one new death.
• According to the Guilford County Department of Public Health, there are 3,527 active cases of COVID-19 and 24,700 cumulative cases as of Friday, the latest data available. The county health department has verified 325 deaths related to COVID-19. Some 251 Guilford County residents are currently hospitalized and 1,160 have been hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. The health department said 20,848 county residents have recovered from the illness. These numbers are expected to be updated later today.
In the region: Monday's state data shows Alamance County with 11,909 total cases (703 cases per 10,000 residents) and 164 deaths; Davidson County with 10,446 total cases (623 cases per 10,000 residents) and 96 deaths; Forsyth County with 23,404 total cases (612 cases per 10,000 residents) and 235 deaths; Randolph County with 9,339 total cases (650 cases per 10,000 residents) and 147 deaths; and Rockingham County had 5,244 total cases (576 cases per 10,000 residents) and 31 deaths.
N.C. deaths: North Carolina has recorded 7,578 deaths from COVID-19 as of Monday, an increase of 11 from Sunday's report.
N.C. hospitalizations: 3,843 people were hospitalized Sunday, according to state health data based on reports from 94% of the state's hospitals. That represents an increase of 69 from Saturday, according to the most recent data.
Across the U.S.: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories have recorded more than 22.1 million cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of Sunday afternoon. New cases increased by 248,578 since Saturday. The CDC also reported 3,432 new deaths nationally Sunday to bring the U.S. pandemic death toll to 371,084. These numbers are expected to be updated later today.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 211 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. Click here for more information about COVID-19.
Note: Health officials warn that data is preliminary and can change as information is updated and as processes for collecting data are modified. The CDC in November changed the criteria for COVID-19 hospitalizations, which has increased the state's numbers.
