Monday's COVID-19 update: Case numbers and death toll continue to climb in Guilford County

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States:

Number of N.C. cases: Monday's data shows 5,936 new cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. The state's cumulative total now stands at 629,124. There were a total of 42,630 tests completed Sunday. Of the tests returned Saturday, 13.9% were positive, according to the latest data available.

In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:

• According to Monday's update from state health officials, Guilford County is reporting a total of 28,775 cases (536 cases per 10,000 residents) and 342 deaths. That's an increase of 300 cases since Sunday's report and one new death.