Monday's COVID-19 update: Case total in Guilford surpasses 13,000

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States: Note that health officials warn that data is preliminary and can change as information is updated and as processes for collecting data are modified during the pandemic.
Number of N.C. cases: According to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, there were 1,521 new cases as of 11:00 a.m. Monday. The cumulative total is 294,860. The total now includes antigen positive tests. (An antigen test, which detects certain proteins in the virus, also uses a nasal or throat swab to get a fluid sample.) There were a total of 30,195 tests completed Sunday. Of the tests returned Saturday, 6.6% were positive, according to the latest data available.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:
• According to state health officials, there were 83 new cases reported Monday and no new deaths. That brings the case total to 13,032 (243 cases per 10,000 residents), with 215 deaths.
• According to the latest information from the Guilford County Department of Public Health, there have been 12,348 cumulative cases of COVID-19 and 207 verified deaths as of Friday. That's an increase of 130 new cases since Thursday and one new death. Since early March, the health department said, 814 Guilford County residents have been hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 and 9,782 people have recovered from the illness. These numbers are expected to be updated later today.
In the region: Monday's state data shows Alamance County had 5,738 cases (339 cases per 10,000 residents) and 93 deaths; Davidson County had 4,170 cases (249 cases per 10,000 residents) and 48 deaths; Forsyth County had 10,050 (263 cases per 10,000 residents) and 129 deaths; Randolph County had 4,293 cases (299 cases per 10,000 residents) and 71 deaths; and Rockingham County had 2,413 cases (265 cases per 10,000 residents) and 19 deaths.
N.C. deaths: In all, 4,615 state residents have died. That's eight more than previously reported.
N.C. hospitalizations: With 96% of hospitals reporting, 1,169 people were hospitalized Sunday because of the coronavirus, according to the latest state data. That's 22 more than on Saturday.
Across the U.S.: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories have recorded 9.8 million confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 as of Sunday afternoon. That's 93,811 more cases than Saturday's total. There have been 728,598 new cases in the past seven days. The CDC reported total U.S. deaths from COVID-19 as 236,547 as of Sunday, a one-day increase of 1,072 new fatalities. These numbers are expected to be updated later today.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 211 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. Click here for more information about COVID-19.
