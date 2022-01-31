Monday's COVID-19 update: Guilford health officials report six additional deaths since Friday's report

The latest COVID-19 case numbers in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States.
Number of N.C. cases: Monday's data shows 7,327 new cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. There were a total of 35,562 tests completed on Sunday. Of the tests returned Saturday, 26.9% were positive.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:
• According to Monday's update from state health officials, Guilford County has had a total of 107,857 cases (20,079 cases per 100,000 residents) and 994 deaths.
• According to the Guilford County Division of Public Health, there are 16,013 active cases of COVID-19 on Monday, with 1,796 additional cases reported since Friday. The county health department has verified 973 deaths related to COVID-19, which is six more than reported Friday. There are currently 243 hospitalizations in Guilford County. The county has had 105,690 cumulative cases and 88,703 county residents have recovered from the illness.
In the region: Monday's state data shows Alamance County with 43,497 total cases (25,661 cases per 100,000 residents) and 414 deaths; Davidson County with 40,281 cases (24,033 cases per 100,000 residents) and 367 deaths; Forsyth County with 86,213 total cases (22,551 cases per 100,000 residents) and 687 deaths; Randolph County with 33,091 total cases (23,033 cases per 100,000 residents) and 368 deaths; and Rockingham County had 20,277 total cases (22,280 cases per 100,000 residents) and 245 deaths.
Cone Health: There were 256 patients hospitalized with the coronavirus as of early Monday, according to Cone Health's online tracker. This figure excludes emergency room patients. The health system was at 88% of its staffed adult intensive care unit capacity.
N.C. deaths: North Carolina has recorded 20,757 deaths from the respiratory disease as of Monday.
N.C. hospitalizations: There were 4,882 patients hospitalized on Sunday, according to the most recent state health data based on reports from 97% of the state's hospitals. That's 55 fewer than on Saturday.
Vaccinations: As of Monday, 342,406 first doses have been administered in Guilford County and 320,960 people have been fully vaccinated with at least two doses or one dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. And, 147,634 people have had one booster/additional dose. In Guilford County, about 60% of the total population is fully vaccinated.
Across the U.S.: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories have recorded over 73.51 million cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of Thursday. There were 572,524 new cases reported Thursday. The CDC also reported 2,625 new deaths nationally on Thursday to bring the U.S. pandemic death toll to 876,632.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 211 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. Click here for more information about COVID-19.
Note: Health officials warn that data is preliminary and can change as information is updated and as processes for collecting data are modified.