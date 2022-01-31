Monday's COVID-19 update: Guilford health officials report six additional deaths since Friday's report

Cone Health: There were 256 patients hospitalized with the coronavirus as of early Monday, according to Cone Health's online tracker. This figure excludes emergency room patients. The health system was at 88% of its staffed adult intensive care unit capacity.

N.C. deaths: North Carolina has recorded 20,757 deaths from the respiratory disease as of Monday.

N.C. hospitalizations: There were 4,882 patients hospitalized on Sunday, according to the most recent state health data based on reports from 97% of the state's hospitals. That's 55 fewer than on Saturday.

Vaccinations: As of Monday, 342,406 first doses have been administered in Guilford County and 320,960 people have been fully vaccinated with at least two doses or one dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. And, 147,634 people have had one booster/additional dose. In Guilford County, about 60% of the total population is fully vaccinated.