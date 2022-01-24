Monday's COVID-19 update: Guilford surpasses 100,000 total cases

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Cone Health: There were 285 patients hospitalized with the coronavirus as of early Monday, according to Cone Health's online tracker. This figure excludes emergency room patients. The hospital was at 84% of its adult intensive care unit capacity.

N.C. deaths: North Carolina has recorded 20,289 deaths from the respiratory disease as of Monday.

N.C. hospitalizations: There were 4,896 patients hospitalized on Sunday, according to the most recent state health data based on reports from 97% of the state's hospitals. That's 29 more than on Friday.

Vaccinations: As of Monday, 339,798 first doses have been administered in Guilford County and 318,766 people have been fully vaccinated with at least two doses or one dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. In Guilford County, about 59% of the total population is fully vaccinated.