Monday's COVID-19 update: Guilford surpasses 100,000 total cases
Monday's COVID-19 update: Guilford surpasses 100,000 total cases

Novel coronavirus disease COVID-19, Wuhan coronavirus or 2019-nCoV acute respiratory disease.
The latest COVID-19 case numbers in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States with an afternoon update from Guilford County and the CDC:

Number of N.C. cases: Monday's data shows 18,452 new cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. There were a total of 35,558 tests completed on Sunday. Of the tests returned Saturday, 37.8% were positive. 

In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:

• According to Monday's update from state health officials, Guilford County has had a total of 103,041 cases and 986 deaths.

• According to the Guilford County Division of Public Health, there are 17,852 active cases of COVID-19 on Monday, with 3,370 additional cases reported since Friday. The county health department has verified 967 deaths related to COVID-19. There are currently 285 hospitalizations in Guilford County. The county has had 101,126 cumulative cases and 82,346 county residents have recovered from the illness. 

In the region: Monday's state data shows Alamance County with 41,321 total cases (24,377 cases per 100,000 residents) and 377 deaths; Davidson County with 38,197 cases (22,789 cases per 100,000 residents) and 358 deaths; Forsyth County with 81,738 total cases (21,381 cases per 100,000 residents) and 668 deaths; Randolph County with 31,327 total cases (21,805 cases per 100,000 residents) and 357 deaths; and Rockingham County had 19,122 total cases (21,011 cases per 100,000 residents) and 236 deaths.

Cone Health: There were 285 patients hospitalized with the coronavirus as of early Monday, according to Cone Health's online tracker. This figure excludes emergency room patients. The hospital was at 84% of its adult intensive care unit capacity.

N.C. deaths: North Carolina has recorded 20,289 deaths from the respiratory disease as of Monday.

N.C. hospitalizations: There were 4,896 patients hospitalized on Sunday, according to the most recent state health data based on reports from 97% of the state's hospitals. That's 29 more than on Friday.

Vaccinations: As of Monday, 339,798 first doses have been administered in Guilford County and 318,766 people have been fully vaccinated with at least two doses or one dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. In Guilford County, about 59% of the total population is fully vaccinated. 

Across the U.S.: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories have recorded over 69.43 million cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of Friday. There were 765,504 new cases reported Friday. The CDC also reported 2,621 new deaths nationally on Friday to bring the U.S. pandemic death toll to 858,909.

For more information: In North Carolina, call 211 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. Click here for more information about COVID-19.

Note: Health officials warn that data is preliminary and can change as information is updated and as processes for collecting data are modified.

 

