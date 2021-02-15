Monday's COVID-19 update: Hospitalizations continue to decrease locally and statewide

The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States:
Number of N.C. cases: Monday's data shows 2,458 new cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. The state's cumulative total now stands at 824,352. There were a total of 27,553 tests completed Sunday. Of the tests returned Saturday, 7.7% were positive, according to the latest data available.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:
• According to Monday's update from state health officials, Guilford County has a total of 38,291 cases (713 cases per 10,000 residents) and 504 deaths. That's an increase of 128 cases since Sunday's report and no new deaths.
• According to the Guilford County Division of Public Health, there are 4,443 active cases of COVID-19 and 37,183 cumulative cases as of Friday, the latest data available. The county health department has verified 464 deaths related to COVID-19. Some 118 Guilford County residents are currently hospitalized and 1,223 have been hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. The health department said 32,275 county residents have recovered from the illness. These numbers are expected to be updated later today.
In the region: Monday's state data shows Alamance County with 15,075 total cases (889 cases per 10,000 residents) and 206 deaths; Davidson County with 14,132 total cases (843 cases per 10,000 residents) and 148 deaths; Forsyth County with 30,539 total cases (799 cases per 10,000 residents) and 319 deaths; Randolph County with 12,556 total cases (874 cases per 10,000 residents) and 193 deaths; and Rockingham County had 6,595 total cases (725 cases per 10,000 residents) and 55 deaths.
Cone Health: There were 114 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as of early Monday, according to Cone's online tracker, 10 fewer than Sunday. This figure excludes emergency room patients. The hospital system is at 73% of its intensive care unit capacity. Using projections based on the current COVID-19 spread, the health system expects it likely won't exceed its adult acute care capacity in the next six months.
N.C. deaths: North Carolina has recorded 10,501 deaths from COVID-19 as of Monday, an increase of 10 from Sunday's report.
N.C. hospitalizations: 1,941 people were hospitalized Sunday, according to state health data based on reports from 95% of the state's hospitals. That represents a decrease of 48 from Saturday, according to the most recent data.
Across the U.S.: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories have recorded more than 27.42 million cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of Sunday afternoon. New cases increased by 656,430 in the past seven days. The CDC also reported 3,317 new deaths nationally Sunday to bring the U.S. pandemic death toll to 482,536. These numbers are expected to be updated later today.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 211 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. Click here for more information about COVID-19.
Note: Health officials warn that data is preliminary and can change as information is updated and as processes for collecting data are modified.
