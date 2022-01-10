Monday's COVID-19 update: Hospitalizations continue to increase locally, statewide

Cone Health: There were 250 patients hospitalized with the coronavirus as of early Monday, according to Cone Health's online tracker. This figure excludes emergency room patients. The hospital is at 90% of its intensive care unit capacity.

N.C. deaths: North Carolina has recorded 19,685 deaths from the respiratory disease as of Monday.

N.C. hospitalizations: There were 3,850 patients hospitalized on Sunday, according to the most recent state health data based on reports from 97% of the state's hospitals. That's 119 more than on Saturday.

Vaccinations: As of Monday, 337,425 first doses have been administered in Guilford County and 316,715 people have been fully vaccinated. Statewide, about 59% of the total population is fully vaccinated.