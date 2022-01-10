Monday's COVID-19 update: Hospitalizations continue to increase locally, statewide

The latest COVID-19 case numbers in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States:
Number of N.C. cases: Monday's data shows 18,254 new cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. There were a total of 61,550 tests completed on Sunday. Of the tests returned Saturday, 31.1% were positive.
In Guilford County: There are two different official counts of Guilford County’s COVID-19 numbers:
• According to Monday's update from state health officials, Guilford County has had a total of 85,477 cases and 955 deaths.
• According to the Guilford County Division of Public Health, there are 8,741 active cases of COVID-19 and 82,203 cumulative cases as of Monday. The county health department has verified 957 deaths related to COVID-19. There are currently 218 hospitalizations in Guilford County. The health department said 72,504 county residents have recovered from the illness.
In the region: Monday's state data shows Alamance County with 61 newly reported cases on Jan. 8; Davidson County with 63; Forsyth County with 185; Randolph County with 32; and Rockingham County with 29.
Cone Health: There were 250 patients hospitalized with the coronavirus as of early Monday, according to Cone Health's online tracker. This figure excludes emergency room patients. The hospital is at 90% of its intensive care unit capacity.
N.C. deaths: North Carolina has recorded 19,685 deaths from the respiratory disease as of Monday.
N.C. hospitalizations: There were 3,850 patients hospitalized on Sunday, according to the most recent state health data based on reports from 97% of the state's hospitals. That's 119 more than on Saturday.
Vaccinations: As of Monday, 337,425 first doses have been administered in Guilford County and 316,715 people have been fully vaccinated. Statewide, about 59% of the total population is fully vaccinated.
Across the U.S.: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories have recorded over 59.52 million cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of Saturday, the latest data available. There were 831,304 new cases reported Friday, which is 39,570 higher than the day before. The CDC also reported 2,348 new deaths nationally on Friday to bring the U.S. pandemic death toll to 834,077.
For more information: In North Carolina, call 211 or 888-892-1162. Get updates by texting COVIDNC to 898211. Click here for more information about COVID-19.
Note: Health officials warn that data is preliminary and can change as information is updated and as processes for collecting data are modified.